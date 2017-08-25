 
News By Tag
* Porta Potty Rental
* Portable Toliet Rental
* Mobile Restroom Rental
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Highland Park
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Last-Minute Labor Day Portable Restroom Rental

The necessity of sanitation arrangement paves all the basic arrangement at outdoor occasions; hence we prefer to rent a portable restroom at last moment, perhaps, the same is expected during Labor Day.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Porta Potty Rental
Portable Toliet Rental
Mobile Restroom Rental

Industry:
Business

Location:
Highland Park - Illinois - US

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The outdoor parties are the most common in present days, and the forthcoming Labor Day 2017 celebration is all set to hit fourth of September, many to-do things are being planned; thus portable restrooms are no different in this context. People tend to pay more to rent a unit at last moment, and it might be last-minute though.

It has been noticed that South to Louisville, Nashville or New Orleans is supposed to drive a huge crowd, for entertainment at the Louisville Slugger Bat Museum and Factory.  Many people are interested in attending the Flea Market, World Fest, or the tenth Annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show and so on. On the noteworthy Whiskey Row and squares from NuLu, Aloft Louisville Downtown gives simple access to the best of the city, where the huge crowd participation is expected, and the twofold enjoyment in Nashville is optional for those who are in search of the less crowded area. From the Music City Hot Air Balloon Festival to the National Beard and Mustache Championships, there is no deficiency of family fun, facilities at the as of late overhauled Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown hotshot the property's big amount remodels which incorporate every single new guest room. To finish up the great weekend, people choose to make a beeline for Nashville Shores for their firecrackers appear.

It's clear that the celebration on Labor Day will be at peak and the whole nation filled with parties, games, concerts, live shows and much more. Thus, Direct Rental Service is providing portable restroom rental at your location all around the nation, absolutely at an eye-catching price in addition to discount offers.

Direct Rental Service is the renowned service providers of portable restroom rental all around the nation, keeping all the hygiene guidelines is our prime objective. We clean every unit before delivering it to the customer location and ensure all the required necessity to enhance the ease using the unit outdoors at outdoor occasions, festivals, construction sites and public events and so on. http://www.directrentalservice.com/porta-potty-rental/

If you are looking forward to renting a unit at the certain price range, we make it easy for you, be it a week before or be it a day before, we assure to deliver the unit of your choice on the same day right after you confirm the order.

Contact
Direct Rental Service
877-240-4411
***@directrentalservice.com
End
Source:
Email:***@directrentalservice.com
Posted By:***@directrentalservice.com Email Verified
Tags:Porta Potty Rental, Portable Toliet Rental, Mobile Restroom Rental
Industry:Business
Location:Highland Park - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Direct Rental Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share