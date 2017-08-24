News By Tag
Aldea Launches Registry That Brings Sustainability to Kid and Baby Rooms
The registry includes an exclusive glider co-designed by owner Johanna Bialkin. Showcase baby and kids' rooms inside the store include murals by local San Francisco artists, who will offer custom work as part of the collection.
"There's no one way to have a family. Your happy home might be you and your dog, or you and your kids, or you and your chosen family," said Bialkin. "But since opening Aldea in 2005, I've seen our community evolve. There are definitely more strollers. I'm thrilled to focus this season's collection on making baby and toddler rooms magical for both parents and kids."
Bialkin carefully curated the new collection to Aldea's exacting standards. Like everything in the store, she chose each piece on the registry to be on trend, well designed, eco-friendly, and built to last. All furniture is free of flame retardants, which are proven to be negative for children's development (http://www.sfgate.com/
"Our customers don't want to settle for unsustainable, throwaway plastic," said Bialkin, "and I don't want to offer it. This collection gives them furniture that grows as their kids do, that can evolve to fit their home. Aldea Home + Baby is the only store in San Francisco that takes that approach."
"That's why you might see us use a Fermob chair in a toddler's room, for example. It's an environmentally friendly French company that sells gorgeous outdoor furniture. That chair is safe for a kid, and it looks great in the kid's room right now—but it can also move outside into the garden later on."
Aldea also launched an exclusive new glider recliner, co-designed by Bialkin with Monte Designs. A customer favorite for its sleek but very comfortable furniture, Monte is also a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council. The new chair was designed with a walnut base and a small footprint. "It's built to fit into small city apartments, but with the feel of a larger chair. I wanted it to feel good in the nursery, but also be easy to translate into a lovely living room chair," said Bialkin.
Aldea's registry is welcoming to every kind of family. "As I built my collection, I started to notice that 'family-friendly' furniture catalogs so often contain lots of pictures of stereotypical families. At Aldea, double daddies and double mommies are welcome and celebrated,"
"Our registry has pictures of the all products we've carefully chosen instead, along with room ideas that showcase moods, personalities, and designs—not stereotypes."
New in-store showcase rooms feature wall murals by local San Francisco artists, who will offer custom work to customers as part of the collection. Registry services also include styling advice and design trend suggestions from Aldea's staff.
Images of showcase rooms are below. High-resolution versions are available upon request.
About Aldea Home + Baby
Aldea Home + Baby is a locally owned San Francisco store for modern and sustainable home goods and nursery furniture. Its name means "small village" or "community,"
Visit Aldea's showcase rooms at the Mission District store at 890 Valencia and 20th streets, or online at aldeababy.com. Aldea offers its full selection of home and baby items online, shipping within the United States and APO addresses, at http://www.aldeahome.com/
Media contact: Johanna Bialkin, johanna@aldeahome.com
Media Contact
Johanna Bialkin
( 415) 865 9807
***@aldeahome.com
