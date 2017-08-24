 
The GroovaLottos Bring The Phunk LIVE FROM CENTER STAGE in September

Popular cable and web-streaming concert series brings the music of The GroovaLottos LIVE FROM CENTER STAGE for September 22 Concert
 
 
Back beat of The Phunk...
Back beat of The Phunk...
DENNIS, Mass. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- LIVE FROM CENTER STAGE presents The GroovaLottos in concert on Friday, September 22 @ 7PM. Doors open at 6:30. 17 Shad Hole Rd in Dennis, MA. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

LIVE FROM CENTER STAGE is a popular concert series that offers live performances of bands from all genres of music. Audiences can come see the concert live at the studio or watch the stream via the shows website.

On September 22, the multi-category nominated band The GroovaLottos will be phunking up the stage with their brand of soul, funk and blues. Since early July, The GroovaLottos have been on a street concert tour called "The Phunk Hits" in support of their Grammy nominated debut album "Ask Yo' Mama".

"Ask Yo' Mama" made it into the preliminary round of the Grammy's in 6 categories: Best Contemporary Blues Album; Best Alternative Album; Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song "Autumn Moon"; Best Traditional Pop song for "Ask Yo' Mama (Ima GroovaLotto); Best Contemporary Country song for "Do You Mind(IfWeDanceWitYoDates)?; and Best Producers for band members Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor and Eddie Ray Johnson.

Advanced tickets are $12 and can be purchased here:
http://tinyurl.com/tglivefromcenterstage

