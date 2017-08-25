Country(s)
Leonovus Reinforces its Enterprise Software Defined Storage Offering with Storage Made Easy File Fabric
Partnering to bring secure collaboration, file sharing, deep infrastructure security and compliance enabling e2e protection for the enterprise's hybrid/multi-cloud environments.
Leonovus 3.0 with Storage Made Easy File Fabric together provides a complete solution for tenant and user provisioning, policy-based controls, and compliant auditing that traverses all enterprises storage resources. The File Fabric importantly encourages user adoption of converged storage with productivity tools including workgroup collaboration and file "sync & sharing" through a suite of desktop, mobile and web applications. The combined solution secures on premises and cloud storage infrastructure up through the application stack which results in a fully compliant storage solution.
Dan Willis, Chief Technology Officer from Leonovus said, "We of course share and love the bring-your-own-
Steven Sweeting, Director of Product Management of Storage Made Easy said, "We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Leonovus. The unique approach that Leonovus 3.0 brings to multi-cloud storage infrastructure is a great complement to the multi-cloud user productivity and governance of File Fabric. We're better together."
ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)
The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify on-premises and on-cloud files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.
The File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and public clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and Salesforce for example).
Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access. Companies will have access to a greater understanding of where and how sensitive data is stored, transferred, and accessible with particular focus on how companies are able to police and audit data to ensure enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in addition to other regional data legislation.
Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.
