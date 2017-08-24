 
Adani Join Hands with Brahma to Develop ''Samsara" Gurgaon's Lowest Density Luxury Project

Enjoy an exclusive lifestyle akin to a Villa with the privacy of an Independent Floor, a private basement and an exclusive terrace area. One of the lowest density Villa floors with only 222 units in 18 Acres.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Adani Realty Samsara Floors is a residential project located at Sector 60 in Gurgaon. Adani Samsara Floors offers well designed 3, 4 BHK apartments to buyers and spreads over an area of 18 acres in all. Average home sizes range between 2500 and 4000 sq. ft. at this project and it consists of 200 units in all.

A completely gated community that promotes a sense of community living along with privacy

Project provides all the basic amenities that are required to meet all your needs

3-tiered stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all students

Covered parking area with reserved spaces for all residents

Separate parking spaces for all guests and visitors

Several civic amenities such as premium schools, medical centers and hospitality outlets in the neighbourhood

Lush green surroundings and exquisite landscaping around the residential units

100 % power back up for building and all common facilities to ensure smooth and uninterrupted running of the same

Welcome to Gurgaon's First Neighbourhood

Located in sector 60 on the prime Golf Course Extension

Exclusive Villa Floors in 18 acres (Low density living)

Low rise development

Strategic location,Fast developing into a bustling neighborhood with many projects close to completion

All social amenities in close vicinity and already operational

Well connected to Golf Course road, Sohna road & NH 8

In closed vicinity of under construction rapid metro rail

Get to Choose Your Neighbour… call us to know more

Adani Samsara Floor Amenities & Specification

Modern design with best of amenities & specification

Strategic and well connected location

Housed in an already inhabited and posh neighborhood, with all the major social amenities at a walking distance

Designed by a renowned International architect

Next to upcoming high street retail hub – The Inspire, and the luxurious club – The Belvedere

Like minded community you can even choose your neighbor

Comes with the Adani Realty promise of timely delivery( Adani Group)

Exclusive Villa Floors

Enjoy an exclusive lifestyle akin to a Villa with the privacy of an Independent Floor, a private basement and an exclusive terrace area.

Choice of 3 & 4 BHK Villa Floors with lift.

Dedicated Car Parking

One of the low density Villa floors with only 222 units in 18 Acres.

Independent House Vs Villa Floors

Higher Cost of Maintenance & more personal engagement

Lack of social amenities

Samsara – Villa Floors

Gated community with 3 tier security

Cost effective Villa floors with personal basement & terrace

Low cost of maintenance & hassle free living

Enjoy Social amenities next door like Club, Pool, Spa ,Sauna, Gym. Outdoor & Indoor Activities

Apartment Vs Villa Floors

High rise with High Density – usually 700+ apartment in 18 Acres

Higher usage of common facilities Ex: lift, club, pool, etc. due to higher density.

Limited exposure to sunlight & fresh air.

High risk prone during earthquakes/tremors

No access to terrace with limited space (No storage space)

Samsara – Villa Floors

Low rise with low density – Only 222 units in 18 Acres

Enjoy amenities at your wish ( Social club next door)

Exclusivity of 1 lift for 3 families

More space for family with personalized basement & terrace

Health matters – Enjoy fresh air, sunlight & greens with better ventilation Lower risk during tremors

Your very own personal terrace & personal basement

Address: Sector 60, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon

Website - http://adanirealtysamsara.com/

Mobile - 8860654918

