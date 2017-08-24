News By Tag
Adani Join Hands with Brahma to Develop ''Samsara" Gurgaon's Lowest Density Luxury Project
Enjoy an exclusive lifestyle akin to a Villa with the privacy of an Independent Floor, a private basement and an exclusive terrace area. One of the lowest density Villa floors with only 222 units in 18 Acres.
A completely gated community that promotes a sense of community living along with privacy
Project provides all the basic amenities that are required to meet all your needs
3-tiered stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all students
Covered parking area with reserved spaces for all residents
Separate parking spaces for all guests and visitors
Several civic amenities such as premium schools, medical centers and hospitality outlets in the neighbourhood
Lush green surroundings and exquisite landscaping around the residential units
100 % power back up for building and all common facilities to ensure smooth and uninterrupted running of the same
Welcome to Gurgaon's First Neighbourhood
Located in sector 60 on the prime Golf Course Extension
Exclusive Villa Floors in 18 acres (Low density living)
Low rise development
Strategic location,Fast developing into a bustling neighborhood with many projects close to completion
All social amenities in close vicinity and already operational
Well connected to Golf Course road, Sohna road & NH 8
In closed vicinity of under construction rapid metro rail
Get to Choose Your Neighbour… call us to know more
Adani Samsara Floor Amenities & Specification
Modern design with best of amenities & specification
Strategic and well connected location
Housed in an already inhabited and posh neighborhood, with all the major social amenities at a walking distance
Designed by a renowned International architect
Next to upcoming high street retail hub – The Inspire, and the luxurious club – The Belvedere
Like minded community you can even choose your neighbor
Comes with the Adani Realty promise of timely delivery( Adani Group)
Exclusive Villa Floors
Enjoy an exclusive lifestyle akin to a Villa with the privacy of an Independent Floor, a private basement and an exclusive terrace area.
Choice of 3 & 4 BHK Villa Floors with lift.
Dedicated Car Parking
One of the low density Villa floors with only 222 units in 18 Acres.
Independent House Vs Villa Floors
Higher Cost of Maintenance & more personal engagement
Lack of social amenities
Samsara – Villa Floors
Gated community with 3 tier security
Cost effective Villa floors with personal basement & terrace
Low cost of maintenance & hassle free living
Enjoy Social amenities next door like Club, Pool, Spa ,Sauna, Gym. Outdoor & Indoor Activities
Apartment Vs Villa Floors
High rise with High Density – usually 700+ apartment in 18 Acres
Higher usage of common facilities Ex: lift, club, pool, etc. due to higher density.
Limited exposure to sunlight & fresh air.
High risk prone during earthquakes/
No access to terrace with limited space (No storage space)
Samsara – Villa Floors
Low rise with low density – Only 222 units in 18 Acres
Enjoy amenities at your wish ( Social club next door)
Exclusivity of 1 lift for 3 families
More space for family with personalized basement & terrace
Health matters – Enjoy fresh air, sunlight & greens with better ventilation Lower risk during tremors
Your very own personal terrace & personal basement
Address: Sector 60, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon
Website - http://adanirealtysamsara.com/
Mobile - 8860654918
Contact
PXPO (P) Ltd
8860654918
***@adanirealtysamsara.com
