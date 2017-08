Adani Join Hands with Brahma to Develop ''Samsara" Gurgaon's Lowest Density Luxury Project

Enjoy an exclusive lifestyle akin to a Villa with the privacy of an Independent Floor, a private basement and an exclusive terrace area. One of the lowest density Villa floors with only 222 units in 18 Acres.

gallery

Contact

PXPO (P) Ltd

8860654918

***@adanirealtysamsara.com PXPO (P) Ltd8860654918

End

-- Adani Realty Samsara Floors is a residential project located at Sector 60 in Gurgaon. Adani Samsara Floors offers well designed 3, 4 BHK apartments to buyers and spreads over an area of 18 acres in all. Average home sizes range between 2500 and 4000 sq. ft. at this project and it consists of 200 units in all.A completely gated community that promotes a sense of community living along with privacyProject provides all the basic amenities that are required to meet all your needs3-tiered stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all studentsCovered parking area with reserved spaces for all residentsSeparate parking spaces for all guests and visitorsSeveral civic amenities such as premium schools, medical centers and hospitality outlets in the neighbourhoodLush green surroundings and exquisite landscaping around the residential units100 % power back up for building and all common facilities to ensure smooth and uninterrupted running of the sameLocated in sector 60 on the prime Golf Course ExtensionExclusive Villa Floors in 18 acres (Low density living)Low rise developmentStrategic location,Fast developing into a bustling neighborhood with many projects close to completionAll social amenities in close vicinity and already operationalWell connected to Golf Course road, Sohna road & NH 8In closed vicinity of under construction rapid metro railGet to Choose Your Neighbour… call us to know moreModern design with best of amenities & specificationStrategic and well connected locationHoused in an already inhabited and posh neighborhood, with all the major social amenities at a walking distanceDesigned by a renowned International architectNext to upcoming high street retail hub – The Inspire, and the luxurious club – The BelvedereLike minded community you can even choose your neighborComes with the Adani Realty promise of timely delivery( Adani Group)Enjoy an exclusive lifestyle akin to a Villa with the privacy of an Independent Floor, a private basement and an exclusive terrace area.Choice of 3 & 4 BHK Villa Floors with lift.Dedicated Car ParkingOne of the low density Villa floors with only 222 units in 18 Acres.Higher Cost of Maintenance & more personal engagementLack of social amenitiesSamsara – Villa FloorsGated community with 3 tier securityCost effective Villa floors with personal basement & terraceLow cost of maintenance & hassle free livingEnjoy Social amenities next door like Club, Pool, Spa ,Sauna, Gym. Outdoor & Indoor ActivitiesHigh rise with High Density – usually 700+ apartment in 18 AcresHigher usage of common facilities Ex: lift, club, pool, etc. due to higher density.Limited exposure to sunlight & fresh air.High risk prone during earthquakes/tremorsNo access to terrace with limited space (No storage space)Low rise with low density – Only 222 units in 18 AcresEnjoy amenities at your wish ( Social club next door)Exclusivity of 1 lift for 3 familiesMore space for family with personalized basement & terraceHealth matters – Enjoy fresh air, sunlight & greens with better ventilation Lower risk during tremorsYour very own personal terrace & personal basementAddress: Sector 60, Golf Course Extension Road, GurgaonWebsite - http://adanirealtysamsara.com/ Mobile - 8860654918