New office established in Benin
Benin and WorldVeg sign an agreement for a new office in Abomey-Calavi to support collaborative research and development activities
The signing took place at MFAC headquarters in Cotonou, where MFAC Secretary General, Ambassador Marc Hermanne Araba signed the agreement with WorldVeg Director General Marco Wopereis.
The new office—World Vegetable Center West and Central Africa – Coastal and Humid Regions—is the Center's fifth regional base worldwide and its third in Africa. It is located on the campus of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Abomey-Calavi, Benin.
At the signing, Marco Wopereis spoke about the complexity of vegetable production systems. "Vegetables offer a diversity of crops, production methods, and marketing approaches,"
WorldVeg aims to interact with all actors in the market gardening sector in the coastal zone of West Africa and the countries of Central Africa. The international agricultural research institution will conduct strategic research in Benin and neighboring countries in collaboration with partners, focusing on the selection of suitable varieties, efficient production methods, and effective postharvest technologies. Stimulating the spread of these new technologies will have a positive impact on the income, employment, and nutrition of urban and rural populations across the region.
The new regional office will work closely with national and international institutions, including the National Institute of Agricultural Research of Benin (INRAB), IITA, universities, and training entities, and support platforms for producer organizations.
Ambassador Araba said the Government of Benin is looking forward to the positive impact of the Center's activities on the Beninese population.
In Africa, the World Vegetable Center has regional offices in Tanzania (established in 1990) and Mali (2003). Regional offices in Asia include Thailand (1992) and India (2006).
