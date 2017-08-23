News By Tag
Preston Pest Control: The one stop solution for getting rid of bugs, rodents and animals
Preston Pest Control is a leading company which offers reliable, guaranteed and efficient services of rodent removal, animal trapping, bed bug exterminator, bed bug pest control, and termite exterminator. With years of experience, our professionals and specialists have gained a considerable amount of knowledge in this field. With proven techniques, cost-effective methods and high-quality services, our Pest Control Company in San Antonio can make your home bug free.
Homeowners in San Antonio are often troubled by termites in their furniture, rodents in the basement, fleas and bugs in beds and other issues. In order to keep your home safe for children and pets, you must take preventive and proactive measures. We enjoy strong relationships with our long term customers who are more than happy. Our dedication to turning an infested area into a clean and safe environment is evident from our work.
● We use the safest extermination and control measures
No matter how bad the situation is or how persistent the bugs or rodents are, we have efficient and proven methods to exterminate them or control them. The techniques that we use, are in accordance to the standard safety guidelines.
Moreover, our services are cost-effective since we use economical ways to exterminate bugs and control animals. We abstain from using the heat method to curb costs and resources.
● Our expertise, experience and skills are unparalleled
We are a licensed and insured team of highly skilled professionals, pest control specialists and individuals. Our services have been recognized for several years and that has made us one of the best pest control companies in San Antonio.
Our consistent hard work, efficient tactics and secure pest control methods are flexible. Therefore, you can customize the services you want, matching them as per your need.
Besides rodent removal, animal trapping bed bug pest control, and termite extermination, we also offer weed control and lawn care services and removal of bees and wasps in residential and commercial properties.
We offer guaranteed pest control and removal to every homeowner in San Antonio. Our services are available 24x7 and we are dedicated to serving you at any time of the year.
Preston Pest Control
210-503-5908
Preston Pest Control
***@preston-
