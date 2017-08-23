Delivery and Set Up Service to All of New England and New York

HOWLAND, Maine
One of our most popular greenhouses
- Aug. 29, 2017
- PRLog
-- Maine Garden Products now offers delivery and set up services for their backyard hobby greenhouses. Covering all of New England and (most of) New York, why struggle setting up a greenhouse when you can have it professionally installed by our staff of experienced builders. From a simple 8'x8' greenhouse for a small landscaping project, to our large 19' x 54' that is suitable for commercial growing, we will deliver and install for a modest fee. If you purchase one of our Freedom style greenhouses, we set up and provide instruction on how to run the solar system that controls the roof vents and any other optional features you have chosen such as lighting or watering. All greenhouses are constructed in panels at our Howland, Maine facility for easy trasport and construction. Contact us today and stop dreaming about how nice a greenhouse would look in your backyard and make that dream a reality! We can be reached M-F 8 a.m - 4:30 p.m at (207) 613-2973 or email anytime at wendy@mainegarden.com Visit us online at http://stores.mainegarden.com