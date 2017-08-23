 
Four Day Weekend Comedy 20 1/2 Anniversary Free Show And Book Launch Party On September 5th

 
 
2017.lowres.
2017.lowres.
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- For any Four Day Weekend Comedy fans who may have missed the troupe's one-night-only 20th Anniversary Show at Bass Performance Hall in March, fear not! The award-winning comedy troupe invites everyone to attend a FREE SHOW and launch party for their new book, "Happy Accidents," at the Sundance Square Plaza on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Four Day Weekend's 201/2 Anniversary Show and Launch Party will feature a FREE Four Day Weekend performance of scenes, songs and sketches created from audience suggestions; book signings; photos with the cast; and a raffle for the chance to win the Ultimate 4Day Weekend. This prize package includes two tickets to Four Day Weekend Comedy, a two-night stay at the Fort Worth Omni Hotel, dinner at Reata Restaurant, dinner at Del Frisco's, and two tickets to a Texas Rangers home game. Participants can enter the raffle by attending the event on September 5th, or they can send their Amazon receipt for their pre-purchased copy of "Happy Accidents" to raffle@fourdayweekend.com. Thiscorporate-minded book teaches how the improvisational method of "Yes, And" thinking helps to open hearts, change minds, and win together in a "no, but" world. Pre-sale copies are available for purchase at Amazon.com.

Four Day Weekend is a 20-year-old Fort Worth institution and the longest-running show in the southwest, with more than 550,000 people having seen the troupe perform in their beautiful 212-seat theater in the heart of Sundance Square. In addition to their four weekly public shows, Four Day Weekend has launched their own four-level improvisation training center; taken on corporate gigs for organizations such as Frito-Lay, Canon, Pfizer and Office Depot; branched out into film and television projects; and is in the process of launching their first hardback book, "Happy Accidents."This critically-acclaimed troupe has traveled overseas to perform for the military and has performed for two U.S. presidents. Additionally, they have been named a Small Business of the Year and have received the Key to the City of Fort Worth, among other prestigious awards.
Source:Four Day Weekend Comedy
