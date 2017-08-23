News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners Named on the 36th Annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #1189
Company named for second consecutive year on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies with three-year sales growth of 348 percent
To add to the honor of being on the 36th annual list, of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc 5000 over the years, TRU is one of only a fraction that have made the list more than once. Only one in three companies have made the list two times, and even fewer in consecutive years.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
"Being named in the 36th Annual Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years validates that our vision of providing contract e-discovery staffing augmentation coupled with our pivot toward additionally servicing the cybersecurity community in talent and job opportunity representation has been a fruitful and successful strategy," states Jared Coseglia, owner and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "These pivots in our core competences have not only allowed TRU to grow, but, more importantly, given our clients and candidates the agency and human capital support to allow them to successfully grow their businesses and careers. We owe our success holistically on the people and companies we represent and hope everyone we have or will do business with in the future can share and celebrate the unique and rewarding experience of having TRU Staffing Partners as their trust source for talent."
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16), is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent.The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. president and editor-in-chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held October 10-12, 2017, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mulally; FUBU CEO, founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John; Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin; researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown; and Gravity Payments' founder and CEO Dan Price. TRU executives Annette Habib (vice president of recruitment)
For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com.
For more information on TRU Staffing Partners, visit www.trustaffingpartners.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite family of exceptional companies and professionals
