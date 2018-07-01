News By Tag
Systems for the Avoidance and Documentation of Collisions at Airports Available From STW
STW will present a system for the avoidance of collisions and collision documentation at the Inter Airport Europe 2017 to be held October 10-13 in Munich. Flowcharts based on IATA AHM and ISO 6966-2 are available for download now.
In its latest version from 01/07/2018, the IATA Airport Handling Manual (AHM) specifies measures for the prevention and documentation of damaging contact with aircraft fuselage for newly-manufactured Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and, as of 01/01/2020, for GSE already in use on the airport apron. These measures are comprehensive and require implementation of new systems, which put the operators of vehicles in a position to react in compliance with the AHM. The focus of the new systems is placed on the avoidance of contact with aircraft fuselages and the documentation of such contacts.
The challenge includes several factors - the distances from the aircraft, the actions and reactions of the operator depending on the distance, and the automatic reactions of the ground vehicle. The graphic presentation of these interrelationships developed by STW facilitates an understanding of the comprehensive measures in the AHM and is available for download below.
An understanding of this subject is extremely important for the implementation of the appropriate functionalities on the GSE. Changes in the speed of the ground vehicle down to a standstill must be made in a precise way, depending on the distance of the vehicle from the aircraft. This is facilitated by the deployment of additional sensors. The required functionalities also necessitate equipment and systems which (a) sense any contact with the aircraft fuselage, (b) document the process and, (c) if applicable, trigger an evaluation by the appropriate entity through a Service Technician.
IATA's AHM as well as ISO 6966-2 have described the approaching procedure for Ground Support Equipment to aircrafts in great detail. The respective text passages are spread over many pages and referring to each other in a very complex way. This makes an interpretation time consuming and important details can be overlooked very easy. STW has visualized these correspondences in an intuitive way and provides this graphical interpretation for download below.
STW will present a system for the avoidance of collisions and collision documentation at the Inter Airport Europe 2017 to be held October 10-13 in Munich. At Booth 930 in Hall 5, STW will show in a live demonstration how Ground Support Equipment can in future avoid collisions; how vehicles can become AHM-compliant, and how the inspection of possible damaged areas can be implemented more quickly and reliably. In addition, STW will discuss how utilization of cloud services generates added value for the individual vehicles and the entire vehicle fleet.
Contact us at www.stw-technic.com if you are attending Inter Airport Europe 2017 and would like to attend the show.
