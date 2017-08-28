Country(s)
Music Appreciation and Movement Gets Kids Up And Dancing
From HipHop to the Hustle join the dance party! Ants Can't Dance new interactive app for kids is now available in the App Store!
The Ants Can't Dance App includes an original story, colorful hand drawn illustrations, optional narration and tons of animated interactivity on over 25 pages created by the award winning team of The Happy Dandelion
All of our products are Coppa compliant which means we take your child's safety seriously.
Ants Can't Dance contains:
NO in-app purchases
NO third party advertising
NO external links
NO social media
Price: $3.99
Category: Books, Music
Released: Aug 28, 2017
Version: 1.0.0
Size: 185 MB
Language: English
Seller: Joshua Wilson
www.thehappydandelion.com
© Joshua and Donna Wilson 2017
Rated 4+
Made for Ages 5 and Under
Compatibility:
Compatible with iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch®
