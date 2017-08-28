 

Music Appreciation and Movement Gets Kids Up And Dancing

From HipHop to the Hustle join the dance party! Ants Can't Dance new interactive app for kids is now available in the App Store!
 
1 2 3 4 5
Ants Cant Dance Cover
NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- From Hip Hop to the Hustle join the dance party by following along with the animated story featuring dancing animals and the music they love!

Check out the video trailer here: http://youtu.be/r_Y4OeJp8VM

The Ants Can't Dance App includes an original story, colorful hand drawn illustrations, optional narration and tons of animated interactivity on over 25 pages created by the award winning team of The Happy Dandelion

All of our products are Coppa compliant which means we take your child's safety seriously.
Ants Can't Dance contains:
NO in-app purchases
NO third party advertising
NO external links
NO social media

Price: $3.99
Category: Books, Music

Released: Aug 28, 2017
Version: 1.0.0
Size: 185 MB
Language: English

Seller: Joshua Wilson
www.thehappydandelion.com
© Joshua and Donna Wilson 2017

Rated 4+
Made for Ages 5 and Under

Compatibility: Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later.
Compatible with iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch®

