Gateway Council Announces Girl Scout Programming, Which Data Shows Helps Girls Excel in Life
A report from the Girl Scout Research Institute, The Girl Scout Impact Study, shows that participating in Girl Scouts helps girls develop key leadership skills they need to be successful in life. Compared to their peers, Girl Scouts are more likely than non–Girl Scouts to be leaders because they:
• Have confidence in themselves and their abilities (80% vs. 68%)
• Act ethically and responsibly, and show concern for others (75% vs. 59%)
• Seek challenges and learn from setbacks (62% vs. 42%)
• Develop and maintain healthy relationships (60% vs. 43%)
• Identify and solve problems in their communities (57% vs. 28%)
• Take an active role in decision making (80% vs. 51%)
What girls gain through Girl Scouting positively affects all areas of their lives. For example, Girl Scouts do better than their non–Girl Scout peers in the classroom, earning better grades and aspiring to higher educational attainment, and are more likely to seek careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), law, and business – industries in which women are underrepresented. And the benefits of Girl Scouting are not exclusive to any particular demographic, which means that no matter where girls live or what their age or background, Girl Scouts can help them develop to their full potential and excel in all aspects of life.
"Girl Scouts is a place where every go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader can find the space, tools and support she needs to consistently transform her ideas into actions, turn her questions into adventures and grow a lifetime of confidence" said CEO Mary Anne Jacobs. "Girl Scouts learn to face challenges head on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity and create lasting relationships – all while building a lifetime of leadership skills they need to empower themselves and change the world in both big and small ways."
With additional STEM and outdoor content for girls, Girl Scouts of the USA makes it easier and more impactful to ignite the power of every girl. Gateway Council is offering exciting and challenging programming that builds girls' skills and encourages their interest in STEM and environmental conservation from an early age, increasing their confidence in these areas – in an all-girl environment where they feel comfortable trying new things, taking appropriate risks and learning from failure.
Upcoming Gateway Council programs include "Be Fearless in the Outdoors" on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the North Fork Leadership Center in Middleburg. Girls will enjoy a fun morning exploring and testing their knowledge while increasing their confidence in the outdoors.
"Visual Astronomy - Moon Girls," scheduled on Friday, Oct. 27, is Gateway Councils' most popular visual astronomy program. Girls ages fourth grade and older will learn why the view of the moon changes from day to day, why there are dark spots on the moon and discuss constellations. Girls will learn to use a telescope and can have the experience of "flying" over the moon's surface like an astronaut.
"Programming like this is what sets Girl Scouting apart," said Jacobs. "Through Girl Scouting, girls participate in one-of-a-kind programs that feature all sorts of fun and challenging activities. This isn't your ordinary extracurricular activity. Join us today."
For more information about Girl Scouts and how to join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts-
