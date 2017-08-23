 

August 2017
Invacare introduce next generation programming for powerchairs

Global brand leader Invacare has revolutionised how powerchairs are programmed – thanks to its LiNX technology.
 
Invacare TDX SP2 with LiNX
Invacare TDX SP2 with LiNX
WITTERSWIL, Switzerland - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The LiNX control system, found on the renowned Invacare powerchair range, allows professionals to diagnose and update powerchairs more intuitively through its clean and simple interface. Changes can be made to a powerchair via a laptop, PC or iOS device which are connected to the powerchair through a wireless LiNX Access Key.

What makes LiNX programming so innovative is its 'live' feature. Changes can be made to the forward, reverse and turn speeds whilst the powerchair is being driven by the user. This increases the driving efficiency and experience and makes set-ups and adjustments easier and quicker for professionals. Feedback is immediate and it ensures the powerchair is configured specifically to the user.

The LiNX system also allows professionals to mix and match the drive, seating and environmental controls in-order-to customise the display to suit the user's lifestyle. E.g. The profiles can be customised by names such as Home, Outdoor and Work, with functions specific to each one. Profiles can also be set by user input options i.e. head control.

To find out more about Invacare LiNX, please visit www.invacarelinx.com.

