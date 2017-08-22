 
New Orleans and Louisiana artwork, Newcomb Pottery, French period furniture in Sept. 16-17 auction

Fine collections of Newcomb Pottery, bronzes and Asian items, original artwork by American artists (much of it from New Orleans and other regional painters), silver, estate jewelry, French and American period furniture and more will be auctioned.
 
 
Pair of late 19th century French Belle Epoque Louis XVI-style corner cabinets.
Pair of late 19th century French Belle Epoque Louis XVI-style corner cabinets.
 
NEW ORLEANS - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Fine collections of Newcomb Pottery, bronzes and Asian items, original artwork by American artists (much of it from New Orleans and other regional painters), silver, estate jewelry, French and American period furniture, mantle and tall case clocks, lovely mirrors, garden items, bric-a-brac and more will all be sold Sept. 16-17 by Crescent City Auction Gallery.

They're just some of the items set to cross the auction block at Crescent City's September Estates Auction, online and in the firm's gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 9 am on Saturday, Sept. 16th (lots 1-800) and 10 am on Sunday, Sept. 17th (lots 801-1,345), Central time both days. A full color catalog can be viewed now at www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

Headlining the auction will be items from the estates of Dr. and Mrs. David S. Miller of Baton Rouge, La., and Maurice and Eunice Lion of Metairie, La.; the contents of The Sword and Pen Shop, at 528 Royal Street, New Orleans; and items from other prominent estates and collections.

The Newcomb Pottery includes vases, a teapot, a sugar bowl and more. Newcomb Pottery (also called Newcomb College Pottery) was a brand of Arts & Crafts pottery produced from 1895-1940. It grew out of the pottery program at H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College, the women's college in New Orleans now associated with Tulane University. It's highly prized by collectors.

The large collection of bronzes will be highlighted by a large garden fountain, as well as sculptural pieces by Antoine Bofill, Eugene Aizelin, Desiree Marie and Marilyn Newmark. The jewelry selection, mainly from an Alabama estate, will include diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, South Seas pearls, black diamonds, opals, garnets and a Rolex wristwatch.

The large collection of bric-a-brac will feature a 19th century Russian icon of Christ Pantocrator, featuring a silver oklad mounted with oval cabochon purple stones, 10 ¾ inches tall and one of several icons in the sale (est. $3,000-$5,000); a 61-piece set of Herend porcelain dinnerware in the Queen Victoria pattern, made in Hungary (est. $2,500-$4,500); and a large, late 19th century Ansonia patinated spelter and white marble open escapement mantle clock (est. $1,500-$2,000).

Crescent City Auction Gallery is famous for featuring original artworks by New Orleans and other regional painters, and this sale will be no exception. Featured will be multiple offerings from Robert Rucker (La., 1932-2000) and Alexander J. Drysdale (New Orleans, 1870-1934).

Rucker's oil on canvas titled Moss Gatherer in the Swamp, signed, is expected to fetch $2,000-$4,000; while his oil on canvas titled Steamboats on the River should command $2,000-$3,000. Drysdale's Moss Draped Oak, pencil signed, should hit $2,500-$4,500; while his 1911 work titled Moss Draped Tree in the Swamp, should make $1,500-$2,500. Both are oil wash works.

Also sold will be an oil on canvas by Knute Heldner (New Orleans, 1877-1952), titled Crawfish Shack Barataria (est. $8,000-$12,000); an oil on tile backed board by Clementine Hunter (La., 1886-1986), titled Wash Day (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a charcoal Bust Portrait of an African American Male by George Valentine Dureau (New Orleans, 1930-2014, est. $1,500-$2,500).

Original paintings by artists not from the region will include an oil on canvas by Thomas Sully (Br./Am., 1783-1872), titled Portrait of a Young Woman with Wheat and Flowers on her Bonnet, painted in 1841 (est. $1,500-$2,500); and an oil on canvas by Warren Sheppard (N.J., 1858-1937), titled Waves Crashing on the Rocks (est. $1,800-$2,500). Both works are artist-signed.

French period furniture is another category for which Crescent City Auction Gallery is renowned in the area. Star lots will include a pair of late 19th century Belle Époque Louis XVI-style bronze mounted marble-top marquetry inlaid mahogany corner cabinets (est. $2,000-$3,000); and a Louis XV-style carved oak wedding armoire, early 1800s, 91 ¾ inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Also offered will be an early 1800s French Louis XIV-style carved walnut marble top commode (est. $1,200-$1,800); a French Louis XV-style carved cherry and burled elm vaisselier (a cabinet having an upper part for displaying tableware), circa 1850, 91 ½ inches tall (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a 19th century French Empire-style carved walnut marble-top commode (est. $1,000-$1,500).

Period American furniture will also come up for bid, with a circa-1860 rococo carved rosewood half tester bed, probably made in New Orleans (est. $4,000-$6,000); a late 19th century carved walnut marble-top étagère (multi-tiered work table), 89 inches tall (est. $2,000-$3,000); and a 19th century ebonized parlor cabinet made by Kimbel and Cabus (N.Y.), (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The silver category will be highlighted by a rare silverplated presentation pitcher from 1825, presented by the New England Guards to Mr. Watson Gore, elected orderly sergeant in 1822-1825, 11 ½ inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a 60-piece set of sterling flatware from 1912, made by Towle in the Mary Chilton pattern, weighing 46.3 troy silver oz. (est. $800-$1,200).

For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the upcoming Sept. 16-17 two-day estates auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted frequently.

Source:Crescent City Auction Gallery
Email:***@crescentcityauctiongallery.com Email Verified
