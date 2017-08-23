Country(s)
Industry News
PaidByTheMinute.com Launches Free Work From Home, Pay Per Call Program
PaidByTheMinute's new program will secure a sustainable income for those looking to pursue work from home options today. New callers who want to experience the platform trial receive $5 for free.
"We're a platform where anyone can give or get advice from others in their respective community," said Lisa Waters, PR Director of PaidByTheMinute. "Looking to take our business venture one step further, we're now offering a work from home option for those looking to earn revenue from participating in our advice-based site. It's a win-win solution that will help those providing the advice, as well as those receiving advice."
Checkout our video on youtube: https://youtu.be/
Advisors can, for free, set their own price per minute, create listings, obtain a phone number extension, set their own hours, and receive payment in their registered bank accounts. The platform enables the advisors to essentially create their own small business right under the PaidByTheMinute brand.
"We provide a critical advice line that people all over specific communities need at one point or another in their daily lives," said Lisa. "These are safely secured chats that result in the transfer of valuable information from one person to the next. Spread the word on the official announcement of our new work from home program, and head on over to our website today to register with PaidByTheMinute."
PaidByTheMinute uses community-based tools and mobile technologies to help nurture valuable relationships between people for the exchange of information. The platform connects members in real-time, or through pre-scheduled appointments, any time of the week for sharing and monetizing information. PaidByTheMinute is a verified, safe platform that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.
PaidByTheMinute is available in both English and Spanish.
For more information, visit: www.paidbytheminute.com.
Contact
Lisa Waters (PR Director)
info@paidbytheminute.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse