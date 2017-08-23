Country(s)
Guide to DNA Testing - Free eBook for a limited time on Amazon Kindle
Written in an easy-to-understand style, the Guide explains the different test types and lists the exact tests the author uses when spending his own money. He also notes the strengths and limitations of each test.
You will learn exactly what DNA testing can do for you and how to get tested. You will also read the answers to common questions on topics such as Native American ancestry and health testing.
The Guide is deliberately short to give you the concise overview you need to get started. Yet it includes many useful links to recommended books and online resources to continue your education and get the most from your results.
More than 200 reviewers have praised the Guide to DNA Testing on Amazon. Recently released, this third version covers new tests and greatly expands the resource list.
NOTE: Since the web links to specific tests and resources add so much value to the Guide, it is only offered as a Kindle eBook.
Author Richard Hill was one of the first adoptees to identify his birth family through genetic genealogy DNA tests. His award-winning memoir, Finding Family: My Search for Roots and the Secrets in My DNA, shares the story of his search.
Both titles have been ranked in the top 20 Amazon bestseller pages for their respective categories for the past several years.
