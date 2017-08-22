 
Sun Knowledge Is an Expert Provider of DME Billing Services

Sun Knowledge, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
 
 
DME Billing Tips
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the years, Sun Knowledge has established itself as a genuine medical billing company that provides their disciplined assistance to a diverse range of specialties. Currently, the organization is providing end to end practice management/ revenue cycle management to over 100's of DME clients. One of the advantages of working with Sun Knowledge is its specialized intervention and extensive understanding of DME billing.

The company guarantees steady recovery of accounts receivable and ensures collections of over 97%. It also assures a billing cost reduction of 80% with its functional best practices. The positives of working with Sun Knowledge are many; at present they are providing full time DME billers for just $7 per hour which is much below the minimal wages standards.

A key member of the leadership team of Sun Knowledge rightly observed "Sun Knowledge is an expert solution provider of DME billing services with excellent references. You can get in touch with your industry peers and learn how we have eliminated proven challenge areas in DME billing with our specialized intervention".

The company takes pride in its compliant processes, experienced pool of resources in DME billing and coding and last but not the least seamless communication practices that they share with their clients. A dedicated account management support is the cornerstone of the quality support that is provided by Sun Knowledge

For Media Inquiries, Contact -
Ronnie Hastings
Manager Operations at Sun Knowledge
Contact Number: +1-646-661-7853
Email Id: Ronnie.Hastings@sunknowledge.com

Media Contact
Ronnie Hastings
646-661-7853
***@sunknowledge.com
