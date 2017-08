ICFAI Business School CASE Wins Dark Side Award by Academy of Management

"A Sexual Harassment Complaint and the Fallout" is the CASE by ICFAI Business School Hyderabad which wins Dark Side Award in Annual meet at Prestigious "Academy of Management" held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in August 2017.

Dr Debapratim Purkhayastha another accolade in ICFAI CASE center as the CASE -won the Dark Side CASE Award. The CASE was written by Ms. Syeeda Maseeha Qumer, Prof. Debapratim Purkayastha of ICFAI Business School (http://ibsindia.org/), Hyderabad and Dr. Vijaya Narapareddy, University of Denver. In last three years ICFAI Business School CASE center has won Dark Side Award twice. The other two who made into final round of Dark Side award were from Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada.Prof. Purkayastha was also involved as Global Coordinator/Facilitator and Facilitator for the following two Professional Development Workshops (PDW) respectively at this year's AOM:• Engaging Students in the Digital Age through Experiential Cases & Developing Publishable Cases.• Creating Rich Learning Outcomes: Multimedia Cases and Student Engagement.