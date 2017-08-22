News By Tag
ICFAI Business School CASE Wins Dark Side Award by Academy of Management
"A Sexual Harassment Complaint and the Fallout" is the CASE by ICFAI Business School Hyderabad which wins Dark Side Award in Annual meet at Prestigious "Academy of Management" held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in August 2017.
Prof. Purkayastha was also involved as Global Coordinator/
• Engaging Students in the Digital Age through Experiential Cases & Developing Publishable Cases.
• Creating Rich Learning Outcomes: Multimedia Cases and Student Engagement.
About ICFAI Business School:
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.
