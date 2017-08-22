 
Industry News





ICFAI Business School CASE Wins Dark Side Award by Academy of Management

"A Sexual Harassment Complaint and the Fallout" is the CASE by ICFAI Business School Hyderabad which wins Dark Side Award in Annual meet at Prestigious "Academy of Management" held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in August 2017.
 
 
IBSCDC
IBSCDC
 
Listed Under

HYDERABAD, India - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr Debapratim Purkhayastha another accolade in ICFAI CASE center as the CASE - Sexual Harassment Complaint and Fallout, won the Dark Side CASE Award.  The CASE was written by Ms. Syeeda  Maseeha Qumer, Prof. Debapratim Purkayastha of ICFAI Business School (http://ibsindia.org/), Hyderabad and Dr. Vijaya Narapareddy, University of Denver.  In last three years ICFAI Business School CASE center has won Dark Side Award twice.  The other two who made into final round of Dark Side award were from Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada.

Prof. Purkayastha was also involved as Global Coordinator/Facilitator and Facilitator for the following two Professional Development Workshops (PDW) respectively at this year's AOM:

• Engaging Students in the Digital Age through Experiential Cases & Developing Publishable Cases.
• Creating Rich Learning Outcomes: Multimedia Cases and Student Engagement.

ICFAI Business School CASE Development Center(IBSCDC) (http://www.ibscdc.org/) is among leading CASE center in world with over 5500 CASE studies, structured assignments and teaching notes in its arsenal. ICFAI Business School CASE Development Center(IBSCDC) is Asia Pacific largest repository of business management CASE studies.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School CASE Development Center(IBSCDC) about their CASE studies, he said,, "All the CASE studies are developed for MBA programs, Executive MBA programs, Executive Development Programs, and other management-related programs and allied disciplines".

Vision of ICFAI Business School CASE Development Center(IBSCDC) to create and promote quality research in business management.

About ICFAI Business School:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact Us

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77

(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
Source:
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
Tags:Icfai Business School, CASE Development Center, Dark Side Award
Industry:Education
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Subject:Awards
