University of Northampton MBA Middle East Webinar
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates -Exclusive webinar (online) for employers and employees in any industry looking to progress their career and academic qualifications by pursuing a Master in Business Administration (MBA)course.
What: Webinar on the Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by the University of Northampton (CIPS Accredited - Award winning institution)
Where: Online
When: 5th September, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)
Join us on the 5th of September, 2017 from 7:30 pm (GMT +4)to learn more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Northampton. This MBA also has a specialisation for those employed in the supply chain and logistics industry and the MBA programme is CIPS accredited (this will also be mentioned on the degree certificate)
Find out more with
Prof. Timothy Campbell,
Visiting Professor of International Management
MBA Programme Director
Tuesday, 5th September, 2017,
7:30 – 8:30 pm
UAE time (GMT +4)
Webinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time.
There will also be discussions on the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.
To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Media Contact
Ajith,
Stafford Global
+9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
