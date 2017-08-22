 
News By Tag
* Online Education
* online MBA UK
* MBA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ras Al Khaimah
  Ras al-Khaimah
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

University of Northampton MBA Middle East Webinar

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates -Exclusive webinar (online) for employers and employees in any industry looking to progress their career and academic qualifications by pursuing a Master in Business Administration (MBA)course.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online Education
* online MBA UK
* MBA

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Ras Al Khaimah - Ras al-Khaimah - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Events

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Who: Employers and Employees

What: Webinar on the Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by the University of Northampton (CIPS Accredited - Award winning institution)

Where: Online

When: 5th September, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)

Join us on the 5th of September, 2017 from 7:30 pm (GMT +4)to learn more about the MBA programme offered by the University of Northampton. This MBA also has a specialisation for those employed in the supply chain and logistics industry and the MBA programme is CIPS accredited (this will also be mentioned on the degree certificate).

Find out more with

Prof. Timothy Campbell,

Visiting Professor of International Management

MBA Programme Director

Tuesday, 5th September, 2017,
7:30 – 8:30 pm
UAE time (GMT +4)


Webinars are online seminars and an important advantage of a webinar is that it allows the element of interactivity without inconveniencing the audience. As such you can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home or office and have the ability to send and receive information and discuss topics in real-time.

There will also be discussions on the structure of the programme, how to complete it without leaving your work or family and how you pay for it.

To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-north...)

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) about the CIPS accredited MBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.

All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Media Contact
Ajith,
Stafford Global
+9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
End
Source:
Email:***@staffordglobal.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stafford Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share