Local Nonprofit Fights Cybercrime With Cybersecurity Training
Training Raises Security Awareness And Lowers Ransomware Incidents
Educating a company's front lines -- employees -- about the threat of ransomware is one of the most effective ways to avoid data breaches.
One nonprofit organization is teaming up with an IT security firm to offer free cybersecurity training to help SMBs prevent data breaches. BDPA New Jersey, an organization that enables the upward mobility of African Americans and other minorities in the Information Technology and STEM fields, is partnering with WorryFreeMD and HaonTech.com, to provide cybersecurity online training program to their members at no cost. BDPA's new Cybersecurity Awareness Online Training program will be offered to the organization's members based on license availability and on a first come, first served basis.
The Cybersecurity Awareness Online Training, offered by experts from WorryFreeMD, is an online, self-directed course that can be completed at an employee's own pace. Businesses are encouraged to sign up their entire staff to take the training in order to mitigate security breaches at their company.
"Business owners need to understand that requiring their staff to invest a few minutes of their time to learn how to protect themselves from cybercrime can save them and the business days of headaches and thousands of dollars in lost revenue, fines and bad PR," said Fernando Sosa, Managing Partner of WorryFreeMD. "We're excited to partner with BDPANJ to offer this important training to small business owners."
"Cybersecurity Awareness Online Training is informative and valuable to all types of workers", said Derris Boomer, VP of Marketing for BDPA New Jersey.
Learn more about WorryFreeMD's training at http://WorryFreeMD.com/
About WorryFreeMD
WorryFreeMD, a service of HaonTech.com, offers cybersecurity and HIPAA compliant computer network support for independent healthcare practices and small businesses. They specialize in computer network maintenance and support, IT consulting, and custom software development for nonprofits and small businesses in Bergen County New Jersey and areas of Greater New York. For more information, go to http://www.WorryFreeMD.com
About BPDA
For 40+ years, BDPA has enabled the upward mobility of African Americans and other minorities in the Information Technology (IT) and STEM fields. Through its 40+ local community chapters in major cities across the United States, BDPA has been at the forefront of promoting the minority agenda within the IT profession since 1975.
