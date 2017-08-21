News By Tag
Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution Endures Grueling Torture Test
Leading Network Test Lab Miercom Commissioned to Conduct Hands-on Testing; Validates Solution's Resiliency Even Under the Most Extreme Levels of Packet Loss
"While other SD-WAN vendors claim performance and resiliency, Silver Peak is effectively putting the industry on notice, challenging any vendor to submit their solution to a network torture test," said Derek Granath, vice president of product marketing at Silver Peak. "Distributed enterprises will quickly find that, while others route around WAN service congestion and disruptions, only Silver Peak addresses underlying link performance issues to deliver a superior application experience, even under the most extreme packet-loss conditions."
· The high availability link bonding policy continued to ensure connectivity during a blackout condition of an underlay
· Silver Peak high availability link bonding policy managed and adjusted to degrading link conditions and maintained application availability during a brownout condition
· Even if packets are dropped, bonded links in the high availability mode with forward error correction assured that no application data packets were lost over the connection
· Business intent overlays utilized tunnels, created by bonding multiple underlay links together to act as one, these overlays can perform micro-segmentation to apply security and QoS policies and to assist in meeting compliance requirements
"Our testing proved that the Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution is exceptionally well-suited in maintaining network and application availability and performance through a range of real-world, challenging network scenarios," said Miercom CEO, Rob Smithers. "EdgeConnect provides distributed enterprises the ability to connect users to applications with the flexibility, confidence and economies of using any combination of underlying WAN transport technologies."
