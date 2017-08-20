 
August 2017





Optimum Aesthetics is one of the First in Orange County to Own the Revolutionary truSculpt™3D

A New Dimension in Body Sculpting! At Optimum Aesthetics, we strive to enhance your individual, natural beauty. Our qualified and experienced team will help transform you into "The New You"
 
 
BODY CONTOURING-optimum-aesthetics
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- (www.optimumaesthetics.org) announced today that it has purchased the truSculpt 3D, the newest advancement in circumferential reduction and nonsurgical body sculpting by Cutera, which offers up to 24 percent fat thickness reduction in a single treatment as measured by ultrasound.

"We at Optimum Aesthetics seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience," said Meera Sohail, MD, Medical Director of Optimum Aesthetics in Huntington Beach. "For our patients seeking to sculpt areas resistant to diet and exercise, truSculpt 3D offers excellent results in just one treatment without any downtime or side effects. We are very excited to bring these benefits to our patients."

truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.

For more information, contact Optimum Aesthetics at 714-916-0952 or visit http://optimumaesthetics.org

Additional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com. (http://www.cutera.com/)

Media Contact
Meera Sohail, MD, Optimum Aesthetics
714-916-0952, msohailmd1@gmail.com
714-916-0952
***@optimumaesthetics.org
Source:Optimum Aesthetica
Email:***@optimumaesthetics.org Email Verified
