News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Optimum Aesthetics is one of the First in Orange County to Own the Revolutionary truSculpt™3D
A New Dimension in Body Sculpting! At Optimum Aesthetics, we strive to enhance your individual, natural beauty. Our qualified and experienced team will help transform you into "The New You"
"We at Optimum Aesthetics seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience,"
truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.
For more information, contact Optimum Aesthetics at 714-916-0952 or visit http://optimumaesthetics.org
Additional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com. (http://www.cutera.com/
Media Contact
Meera Sohail, MD, Optimum Aesthetics
714-916-0952, msohailmd1@gmail.com
714-916-0952
***@optimumaesthetics.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse