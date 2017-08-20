News By Tag
Thiel College's diverse first-year class brings an exceptional mix of 'talents and perspectives'
This past Friday, Northwest Pennsylvania liberal arts college Thiel College welcomed one of its most diverse new student classes in its 151-year history, including approximately 10% International.
Welcome Weekend started with first-year student move-in and continues through the weekend with activities focused on enhancing the first-year student experience. The remainder of the student population moves in Sunday and classes begin Monday.
Thiel College's first-year class includes 243 students. Students came from 16 states, and 24 percent of the incoming students are from ethnically and racially diverse backgrounds. About 10 percent of the first-year class includes international students from Australia, Bangladesh, Germany, Japan, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden and Vietnam.
"The Thiel College community is excited to welcome new and returning students to campus," Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., said. "Each fall we get a burst of energy and enthusiasm with their arrival. This year's group brings a wide array of talents and perspectives to our campus to create a vibrant, welcoming and inclusive learning environment."
The new students moved into their rooms, picked up their laptops, made their traditional march along Brother Martin's Walk and were admitted into the incoming class during Opening Convocation.
Adding to the excitement are new facilities and initiatives aimed at helping students become motivated to succeed in college.
The College has also implemented a revamped first-year experience program helping students become more deeply involved in the Thiel community and college life in their first semester.
