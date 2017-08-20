How to Maximize Your Chlld Potential?

Learn about environmental factors, which can affect your pregnancy outcome and how to be prepared for the best outcome for your precious unborn child

-- As a Mom and a holistic pediatrician and I have seen first-hand what impact these factors have on women trying to become pregnant, expectant mothers, and post-partum.Endocrine Disruptive ChemicalsEDC's are "an exogenous chemical or mixture of chemicals which interferes with any aspect of hormone action." In other words, they are chemicals that can interfere with the production or activity of hormones in the body.Things like pesticides; children's items; food contact chemicals; personal products; electronics and building materials; textiles and clothing; medical tubing; and antibacterials, are all culprits in causing health and developmental issues in mother and child.EDC's are consumed by the majority of the population without them even realizing it! For example, genetically modified organisms [GMO's], are frequently used, and are practically a norm, for many farmers and food production services, because they can "beef-up" cattle, and increase the yield of produce for bigger and better profit margins.The problem is, when GMO's are used in livestock and gardens, beef, pork, dairy and produce that we eat to fuel our bodies, are actually causing a negative effect of our bodily functions, our weight and our overall health.The same can be said of farm-raised fish, as opposed to wild caught. Yes, mercury levels are an issue when it comes to certain fish, but ingesting farm-raised fish before or during pregnancy can increase certain risk factors as much as mercury, thanks to GMO's.Studies reveal "Low-level prenatal mercury exposure is associated with a greater risk of ADHD-related behaviors and fish consumption during pregnancy is protective of these behaviors."When a woman is trying to conceive, or is pregnant, and EDC's exist, a host of issues can complicate what should be an amazing maternal experience.Moreover, EDC's are linked to breast cancer. The incidence of breast cancer has tripled in industrialized countries since 1960. Currently, statistics show EDC's and breast cancer affect one in eight women in the United States. You might think that genetic links are a precursor to breast cancer, but less than 10% of women with the disease have that genetic factor. Greater than 50% of cases occur in women with few or no risk factors. I find these to be compelling stats.Maternal Stress During Pregnancy [MSDP]We all have a certain amount of stress in our daily lives, inside and outside the home. It is crucial we recognize a stressful situation and do our very best to eliminate the source of the stress, or at the veryleast, remove ourselves from stressful situations as quickly as possible. This is especially true of expectant mothers. It's not always as simple as that, but the more often women attempting to conceive, or who are already pregnant, remove themselves from stressful situations, the better their minds and bodies will function, and the less impact it will have on the fetus.Initially, MSDP was identified as a cause of decreased intelligence quotient [IQ]. However, research did not support that conclusion. Instead, increased incidences of Attention Deficit & Hyperactivity Disorder [ADHD] symptomatology were noted.It is vital mothers who experience stress during pregnancy receive psychological and social support to reduce and eliminate the stresses to avoid any negative repercussions that can affect their babies.Maternal Weight IssuesObesity runs rampant across the United States, and it's no secret that most women care more about their weight more than the majority of men. When a woman is overweight prior to conception, and they experience gestational weight gain [GWG], especially during the late stages of gestation, this can influence their child's cognitive development, which may have lasting effects on educational attainment up to age 16.Furthermore, another study examined maternal GWG and the effects seen in their children within the first decade of life. The researchers found that GWG was attributed to increase the risk of childhood obesity by as much as 28.5%.With that in mind, it is important women in pre- and perinatal stages strive to maintain a healthy maternal weight to reduce the risk their children are not predisposed to becoming overweight or obese during childhood.With that being said, women trying to conceive or expecting should drink plenty of water, eat lots of fruits and vegetables and avoid processed foods and artificial sweeteners. Did you know that artificial sweeteners in things like diet soda are directly related to higher infant birth weights? One study concluded that when artificial sweeteners were consumed by the mother, there was a two-fold higher risk of the child being overweight by the age of 1 year. Other studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association state children of women who gained an excessive amount of weight had more than four times the risk of being overweight at age three years.You might think it surprising, but aspartame, for example, turns into formaldehyde at higher temperatures, like that in the human body. You may think artificial sweeteners are better than sugar, but in fact, they will actually cause the body to gain weight rather than lose it.There are so many factors to consider when preparing to conceive a child, and these concerns grow along with the fetus throughout a pregnancy. The following points should help prepare you for a healthy, happy pregnancy, before, during and after:● Strive for a healthy weight before pregnancy● Don't smoke and avoid GMOs and junk food● Aim for a reasonable weight gain during pregnancy● Breastfeed● Ensure infants get adequate sleep during the first few years of lifewww.NaturalWaysPediatrics.comTo set bright future for your child call us at 503-658-7715 for appointment today!