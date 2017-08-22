DiSTI and Peak Pacific Form Strategic Partnership

Combining forces to deliver SaaS based 3D Virtual Training Solutions for the Airline Industry

-- The DiSTI Corporation, the world's leading provider of Virtual 3D Maintenance Training Solutions (VMT), and Peak Pacific, a leading provider of online training solutions for the aviation industry, have announced a Strategic Partnership to provide Software as a Service (SaaS) based Virtual 3D Training solutions for the Commercial Airline Industry.According to Kishor Mistry, Peak Pacific Group CEO, "Peak Pacific has developed a leading edge SaaS platform for Competency / Evidence-Based Training (C/EBT) that we call CLEAR, which offers airlines an innovative training solution for Flight Operations, Cabin Crew, and Ground Staff training. This platform is currently used globally by some of the world's leading flight academies and airlines. The DiSTI Corporation is the world leader in development of Virtual Maintenance Trainers focused on the Defense industry. By combining our capabilities we are offering a unique solution for the commercial airline industry that will be a real game changer."The target customers for the new solutions include commercial passenger airlines, cargo carriers, and training companies. The CLEAR platform will offer a menu of training options targeted at procedural and maintenance applications."Our in-depth knowledge of the airline training world and global reach will allow us to offer the DiSTI VMT solution alongside the broader products and services that Peak Pacific offers, hence providing real value to our customers and industry," added Mistry.Joe Swinski, CEO of DiSTI adds, "Our military customers have been using 3D Virtual Training technology for years thus proving that the technology is viable for training applications. What has been holding airlines back is that their business model is different and they are challenged by the technology, skills, and infrastructure required for Virtual Training Solutions. By partnering with Peak Pacific we will leverage their decades of experience in delivering commercial training solutions with DiSTI's experience in developing highly accurate and reliable training systems for aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin."We can also take advantage of new technologies such as AppStream from Amazon Web Services to deliver high resolution 3D content through the internet and reduce the airlines' need for expensive IT infrastructure upgrades. We can deliver high resolution training to virtual reality devices, large screen formats, the desktop, and even to individual mobile devices to meet airline specific requirements."# # #Our flagship product, GL Studio, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics,instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. DiSTI's VE Studio is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.For more information on The DiSTI Corporation contact Scott Ariotti at sariotti@disti.comPeak Pacific is a global leader in providing learning consultancy, products, solutions, and professional services for the Aerospace, Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation, and Logistics industries, among other compliance verticals. With offices in Hong Kong, India, Singapore, UK, Germany, and partners in Europe and the USA, Peak Pacific is able to reach out to customers worldwide and provide a personal service.Peak Pacific is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified company with over 30 years of management and solution experience in the aviation learning and development space, consistently delivering high quality Learning products and technology solutions for satisfied customers around the world.Peak Pacific Contacts:Sanjay Mukherjee,Chief Strategy AdvisorEmail: sanjay.mukherjee@peakpacificgroup.comRobert Torio,Senior Marketing ManagerEmail: robert.torio@peakpacificgroup.com