 
News By Tag
* Arts
* Abstract
* London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lambeth
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Francois Domain shows his new series of abstract paintings on London's walls

London based artist Francois Domain's new series of ephemeral abstract paintings has left Berlin and is taking over the walls of London.
 
LAMBETH, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the summer, Francois Domain has been covering the walls of Berlin with upscaled abstract paintings inspired by some of the most famous album covers of all times like the Rolling Stones, Velvet Underground, the Pink Floyd and many others.

The 'Resonance' series is now taking over the walls of London. The first pieces will be settled in undisclosed locations from the 1st of September until mid-november. There is no map, so only luck will let you stumble upon the pieces - signed #FleF.

"The idea behind 'Resonance' is to play with the unconscious, and trigger visual stimuli at the back of your mind for no apparent reason. When you see one of the pieces, it might 'resonate' and bring back memories of all kinds. You might even walk out singing a tune, without knowing why…" says Domain.

By removing any recognisable elements from iconic album covers and dramatically abstracting them, Domain emphasises the importance of the visual dimension, and lets the design vibrate into your unconscious until it reaches pure emotion.

The temporary catalogue of the Resonance Series is available at www.francoisdomain.com

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClhaF8djelFmfjnAQkhDXpw

Contact
Francois Domain
***@francoisdomain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@francoisdomain.com Email Verified
Tags:Arts, Abstract, London
Industry:Arts
Location:Lambeth - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share