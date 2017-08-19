News By Tag
NOA/AON Music Gallery is the Transformative Music Station on SoundCloud
NOA/AON's lively awakening tracks toppling the SoundCloud favorite list. Pavel Stuchlik has joined the bandwagon to heal folks with his energetic compositions.
NOA/AON, the name has already been added in numerous Soundcloud listeners' favorite list. Here music fans will find range of awakening tracks that are composed by blending different genres like EDM, pop, house music, trance and the like. DJ Pavel, the initiator of noa movement is the man behind such creations is working hard to achieve his life goals i.e., to cure folks with orange therapy and NOA/AON tracks. He is a multi-talented personality who has achieved many things in life. Currently he is engaged with his Atlanta Based lifestyle studio, Atmasphere that has cured many folks with different recreational therapies, dance and music of NOA/AON.
The track "All or Non" is his intro track blended with various elements of house music. The remix album NOA/AON "Remixes" has the remix version of the epic tracks like "Won't Kill Ya" by Chainsmokers, "It Ain't Me by Kygo and Selena Gomez, Big Picture by London Grammar and more. The latest mixtape that are going viral is "The Mix With all Latest Tracks" both part I and part II on SoundCloud.
For other tracks of NOA AON, Please click the given link:
https://soundcloud.com/
