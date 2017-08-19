NOA/AON Music Gallery is the Transformative Music Station on SoundCloud

NOA/AON's lively awakening tracks toppling the SoundCloud favorite list. Pavel Stuchlik has joined the bandwagon to heal folks with his energetic compositions.

-- Music lovers consider music as the best source for leisure. Not only music is the best company in leisure but also serves best if listened while performing wellness activities like yoga, meditation o exercise. No matter any genre can be tuned depending on a person's choice, but today musicians and composers has come up with tracks customized for listening during the activity hours. They are sometimes regarded as workout music, new wave tracks and the like. There is no specific genre for such music but all of them aims at offering energy to the listeners. New wave tracks can be soft, loud, have vocals, instrumental, remixes and anything in between. SoundCloud site is the place to come across such tracks. Amongst all,is the best choice to begin with., the name has already been added in numerous Soundcloud listeners' favorite list. Here music fans will find range of awakening tracks that are composed by blending different genres like EDM, pop, house music, trance and the like. DJ Pavel, the initiator of noa movement is the man behind such creations is working hard to achieve his life goals i.e., to cure folks with orange therapy andtracks. He is a multi-talented personality who has achieved many things in life. Currently he is engaged with his Atlanta Based lifestyle studio, Atmasphere that has cured many folks with different recreational therapies, dance and music ofThe track "All or Non" is his intro track blended with various elements of house music. The remix album"Remixes" has the remix version of the epic tracks like "Won't Kill Ya" by Chainsmokers, "It Ain't Me by Kygo and Selena Gomez, Big Picture by London Grammar and more. The latest mixtape that are going viral is "The Mix With all Latest Tracks" both part I and part II on SoundCloud.For other tracks of NOA AON, Please click the given link: