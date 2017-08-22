Axiomtek Announces the Launch of its Eastern Regional Design Center

Contact

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the launch of its Eastern Regional Design Center. Located in Methuen, Massachusetts, The Design Center has been established with the mission of delivering exceptional engineering resources and services to Axiomtek's prospects and customers. It offers extensive capabilities and expertise that include an experienced team of software, hardware, mechanical, and application engineers as well as a global R&D team ¬– to serve the needs of Axiomtek's target markets.The center offers comprehensive engineering services ranging from circuit design and layout, mechanical design and 3D creation, firmware design, board support packages, thermal analysis, regulatory certification, automated-test procedures (ATP) creation and more. The Design Center team can reduce development costs and schedule slippage by leveraging Axiomtek's comprehensive portfolio of standard products while delivering an application-ready platform to the audience. The center's main focus is to offer unrivaled support through every stage of a customer's project – from conception to deployment. Acting as a customer's extended team, the combined expertise of the Design Center engineers and the immediate availability of additional resources will allow for quick responses and swift resolutions of any issues Axiomtek's customers are facing during planning, design, testing, pre-launch, deployment and post deployment stages."We are extremely excited about the launch of our Design Center," said Dave Starrett, Axiomtek's vice president of eastern region business unit. "The purpose of creating the center is to ensure that our customers receive the most personalized engineering services in the industry. Our engineers have years of experience designing embedded and industrial systems for a variety of applications and are accustomed to assisting customers with their complex projects. We are looking forward to continuing to help our customers meet any of their project challenges."For more information about the Design Center, please visit us.axiomtek.com/valueaddedservices or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.comAbout Axiomtek Co., LtdAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.