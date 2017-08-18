 
August 2017
Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. Wins Contract from the State of Georgia

State of Georgia Department of Administration Services selects Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. as provider of document translation, verbal interpretation, and sign language interpretation.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. was awarded a language services contract with the State of Georgia Department of Administration Services to provide all state departments and agencies with document translation, verbal interpretation, and Sign Language interpretation services.

Under the contract, Interpreters Unlimited is to administer professional language services for members of the community who interact with the many facets of State government. The interpretation and translation services are to provide persons who cannot speak, read or write the English language with equal access to state programs and services.

Interpreters Unlimited provides document translation, verbal interpretation, and American Sign Language interpretation services to government departments in the United States. Interpreters Unlimited is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Little Rock, Arkansas, Tampa, Florida, Orlando, Florida and Miami, Florida. For more information, please contact (800) 726-9891 or visit http://www.interpretersunlimited.com

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority owned company.  IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry and 9,000 contracted linguists demonstrates a surplus of leadership and best practices, which helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include foreign language interpretation, American Sign Language interpretation, and document translation.
