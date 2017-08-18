Country(s)
LayUps2StandUp and Russell Westbrook Present: Why Not?? Comedy Show!
Demetrius Deason is teaming up with the NBA's MVP for its 2nd annual comedy show in Oklahoma City.
Demetrius "Juice" Deason; founder of LayUp2StandUp created this event as a way of giving back to the Oklahoma City community and to celebrate the start of the Thunder's season.
Alongside Juice will be a great collective of comedic talent all set to perform at the Historic Tower Theatre on October 13, 2017 at 7 pm.
Tickets go on sale for the event Monday, September 28th at 10 am!
Layups2Standup(
Founder and CEO, Demetrius "Juice" Deason, began the company in 2013 after suffering a career-ending injury playing college basketball. Deason utilized his adept comedic nature and passion for basketball to provide entertainment and inspiration for others.
Deason aims to use L2SU to provide comedy shows, basketball leagues, and charity events in order to build a platform for comedians and athletes while fueling inner-cities with positivity and encouraging the youth to chase their dreams.
L2SU Second Annual Comedy Show is brought to you by Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Van Nuys.
For more information visit http://www.layups2standup.com/
Sponsorship & Media: alexis@diamondmpr.com


