Celebrate National Dog Day in the New Forest!

This weekend marks National Dog Day! Why not celebrate it by escaping to the New Forest in Hampshire for a short break with your four-legged friend, staying at one of the regions dog-friendly hotels?

-- This weekend is National Dog Day, so what better way to show your four-legged friend how much you love them than by treating them to a break to one of the New Forest's super, dog-friendly hotels!At the luxurious, five-star,near New Milton, dogs can stay in the Treehouses and they receive a special Welcome Pack which includes a bowl, dog-friendly treats and dog popcorn, a small dog bed and an organic meal menu. There are lots of dog-friendly Estate walks to enjoy and the beach is just a short stroll away. For owners enjoying al fresco dining at The Kitchen at Chewton Glen, their four-legged friends can also join them for lunch or dinner. Treehouse Loft Suites from £1250 per night B&B (sleeps four people). Dogs cost £35 per night. Call 01425 275 341 (chewtonglen.com)presents four legged guests with a welcome pack on arrival which consists of a doggy mat, water bowl, towel and a bag of delicious healthy snacks & treats from Paws Deli Kitchen at Lymington (where they hold the New Forest Marque for the quality of their food and sourcing of local produce). Doggie doubles in August from £167 B&B (dogs £30 per night). Call 01425 403522 ( www.burleymanor.com ).at Buckler's Hard has a number of dog-friendly rooms and even has a dog dinner room service ( http://www.hillbrookehotels.co.uk/ media/1616/doggie_ room_... ) for VIPs (very important pets) which includes dog food and rump steak with gravy and Baker's sprinkles! Dogs can also join their owners for lunch in the Yachtsman's Bar & Garden. There is also private room which overlooks the river Beaulieu, where guests can pre-book to enjoy dinner and or breakfast with their four-legged friend. Doggie doubles in August from £155 B&B (dogs £20 per stay).Call 01590 616 253 (www.hillbrookehotels.co.uk)Multi-award-winningin Brockenhurst has three dog-friendly rooms with sensible hard floors, and two of them have direct access to their own patio garden, which all owners will appreciate! Dog-owning guests can also have breakfast or dinner with their four-legged friends in the hotel's snug bar. Cottage Lodge also provides a hose and towel for any dogs returning from a forest walk who are a bit muddy! Dog-friendly doubles in August from £80 B&B (plus £10 per dog).Call 01590 622 296 (www.cottagelodge.co.uk)in Brockenhurst – which was built when King Charles II was on the throne – is very dog-friendly, with historic and modern rooms available for dogs to stay with their owners. Dogs are allowed in all public areas of the hotel, can join their owners at breakfast, tea and the bar, and are given a gift package on arrival, which contains wet and dry food as well as a discount voucher. Dog-friendly doubles in August from £140 B&B (plus £10 per dog per stay).Call 01590 622 005 (www.thatchedcottage.co.uk)at Brook describes itself as an "uber-friendly dog establishment!"and they get seriously fussed over by the team! They are permitted with their owners in the bar area and there are eight, ground floor, dog-friendly bedrooms. They also receive a doggie blanket, water-bowl and treat on arrival. There is also a dog menu which offers doggie treats, dinner and even alcohol-free beer or 'Pawseccco'!Dog doubles in August from £129 B&B (£10 per dog per night or £15 total for longer stays).Call 023 8081 2214 (www.bellinn-newforest.co.uk)At, located just outside Brockenhurst, all dogs receive a welcome letter with a treat and info about where they can go for walks and advice about the resident forest wildlife. They also receive a welcome gift and a bed and bowl are placed in the bedrooms. There are maps with walking routes in the entrance hall along and towels to clean muddy paws. Owners can dine with their dogs in the lounges and there's a free doggy sitting service for anyone wanting to dine in the main restaurant. There's also a jar of dog treats and poo bags by the front door as well as water bowls throughout the hotel and grounds. Doubles from £155 B&B. Dogs cost £15 per dog per night.Call 0844 482 2152 (www.newparkmanorhotel.co.uk)For ideas of other places to stay and things to do in the New Forest visit www.thenewforest.co.uk.