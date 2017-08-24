News By Tag
Celebrate National Dog Day in the New Forest!
This weekend marks National Dog Day! Why not celebrate it by escaping to the New Forest in Hampshire for a short break with your four-legged friend, staying at one of the regions dog-friendly hotels?
Here are some ideas to get your family pet drooling in anticipation…
At the luxurious, five-star, Chewton Glen near New Milton, dogs can stay in the Treehouses and they receive a special Welcome Pack which includes a bowl, dog-friendly treats and dog popcorn, a small dog bed and an organic meal menu. There are lots of dog-friendly Estate walks to enjoy and the beach is just a short stroll away. For owners enjoying al fresco dining at The Kitchen at Chewton Glen, their four-legged friends can also join them for lunch or dinner. Treehouse Loft Suites from £1250 per night B&B (sleeps four people). Dogs cost £35 per night. Call 01425 275 341 (chewtonglen.com)
Burley Manor presents four legged guests with a welcome pack on arrival which consists of a doggy mat, water bowl, towel and a bag of delicious healthy snacks & treats from Paws Deli Kitchen at Lymington (where they hold the New Forest Marque for the quality of their food and sourcing of local produce). Doggie doubles in August from £167 B&B (dogs £30 per night). Call 01425 403522 (www.burleymanor.com).
The Master Builder's at Buckler's Hard has a number of dog-friendly rooms and even has a dog dinner room service (http://www.hillbrookehotels.co.uk/
Call 01590 616 253 (www.hillbrookehotels.co.uk)
Multi-award-
Call 01590 622 296 (www.cottagelodge.co.uk)
The Thatched Cottage Hotel in Brockenhurst – which was built when King Charles II was on the throne – is very dog-friendly, with historic and modern rooms available for dogs to stay with their owners. Dogs are allowed in all public areas of the hotel, can join their owners at breakfast, tea and the bar, and are given a gift package on arrival, which contains wet and dry food as well as a discount voucher. Dog-friendly doubles in August from £140 B&B (plus £10 per dog per stay).
Call 01590 622 005 (www.thatchedcottage.co.uk)
The Bell Inn at Brook describes itself as an "uber-friendly dog establishment!"
Call 023 8081 2214 (www.bellinn-
At New Park Manor, located just outside Brockenhurst, all dogs receive a welcome letter with a treat and info about where they can go for walks and advice about the resident forest wildlife. They also receive a welcome gift and a bed and bowl are placed in the bedrooms. There are maps with walking routes in the entrance hall along and towels to clean muddy paws. Owners can dine with their dogs in the lounges and there's a free doggy sitting service for anyone wanting to dine in the main restaurant. There's also a jar of dog treats and poo bags by the front door as well as water bowls throughout the hotel and grounds. Doubles from £155 B&B. Dogs cost £15 per dog per night.
Call 0844 482 2152 (www.newparkmanorhotel.co.uk)
For ideas of other places to stay and things to do in the New Forest visit www.thenewforest.co.uk.
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
