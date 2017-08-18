 
Industry News





Delights Offers an Amazing Low Cost Franchise Opportunity!

Delights, a holiday lighting installation company in Ann Arbor, Michigan, offers an amazing new low cost franchise opportunity in the Midwest.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Delights Christmas Lights Installation in Ann Arbor has begun franchising their holiday lighting business.

Do you have what it takes to spread Christmas cheer? Are you looking for a low cost franchise to start? If so, then Delights wants you to become a franchisee! Get on the ground floor of this great low cost franchise opportunity. Steve Mussio, the franchise owner, will be there to coach you every step of the way!

He will provide an accelerated training system [ATS] designed with you in mind! The ATS includes demonstrations, sales strategies, a professional website just for your business, search engine optimization and much more! Learn about the benefits of ATS and the low cost Delights franchise here (https://best-low-cost-franchise.com/ats)!

Call Steve Mussio at Delights today to get started or to learn more about how you can become a franchisee of Christmas lights as the perfect holiday gift.

About Delights: Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Delights Christmas Lights Installation focuses on quality and 100% customer satisfaction. Steve Mussio coaches franchisees every step of the way! Delights is a great low cost franchise solution as a seasonal add-on when your summertime business is slow. Get started today!

Steve Mussio
734-417-2212
***@gmail.com
Source:Delights
Email:***@gmail.com
