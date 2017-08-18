Country(s)
Industry News
Pittsburgh Attorney Donates Hundreds of Backpacks for Back to School
Attorney Frank Walker of Frank Walker Law continues to give back to the Pittsburgh Community in a meaningful way by donating hundreds of Backpacks and School supplies to children in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.
PITTSBURGH - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Frank Walker of Frank Walker Law continues to give back to the Pittsburgh Community in a meaningful way by donating hundreds of Backpacks and School supplies to children in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.
According to Attorney Walker, the decision to donate the backpacks and supplies was easy, "I received a phone call from a Pastor in the East Hills District of Pittsburgh asking for backpack donations for some of the kids in the district. I immediately thought of the impact of sending kids back to school with supplies and the knowledge that they have support from the community near and far. To me, the decision to invest in children and positively impact the community is always a great investment."
The black and gray backpacks imprinted with the FrankWalkerLaw logo, include basic supplies such as a spiral notebook, ruler, pencils, water bottle and pens. Some of the younger children will also receive a box of crayons. The backpacks and other items from businesses and organizations will be given away at the East Hills Community Day at the East Hills Community Pavilion, 2264 Bracey Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221 on Friday August 25, 2017.
Attorney Walker hopes this community event will serve as an example to the local community of the importance of giving back, "Too often we turn on the news and hear about the negativity in World, hopefully this event will serve as a reminder of the good things people are doing right here in the community by volunteering their time and resources to give back in a tangible way."
Attorney Walker thanks the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated for assisting in the packaging project and TLJenkins Photography for helping document this community event, "My Fraternity stepped up in a major way in providing some helping hands in the packaging process and TLJenkins Photography again helped out in capturing the process of this inaugural event. I'm hopeful for a great event and wish the children a successful academic year."
Helpers assist in packing the supplies in the Back Packs
About Frank Walker Law
Attorney Frank Walker of Frank Walker Law is a National Top 100 Criminal Defense Lawyer, and Personal Injury Attorney who has been recognized as a Super Lawyer, Best Attorneys in America and a Top AVVO Rated attorney, with offices in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania (http://www.frankwalkerlaw.com/)
If you or someone you love are facing criminal charges or seriously injured in an accident, contact Attorney Frank Walker immediately at 412-532-6805, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for aggressive and experienced Criminal Defense or Representation in a Civil Case.
Contact
Frank Walker Law
Attorney Frank Walker
***@frankwalkerlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse