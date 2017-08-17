Henry Metal Does It Again With Hit Single The Maestro Still Abides

LOS ANGELES
-- Check out Henry Metal's single "The Maestro Still Abides" from his latest album, "The Maestro Abides." The Metal artist, who debuted in 2017, claims he got in the business "for the sweet tunes and also to buy mad Corvettes," and has been hailed by critics as having "depth and substance" despite sounding like a mix of varying doses of Weird Al Jankovic, Spinal Tap, Frank Zappa and Tenacious D with just a little more metal..."
Henry Metal's newest album, "The Maestro Abides," is available on iTunes, Bandcamp and CD Baby. This hard rock album goes from funny to serious and back to funny before you know what hit you, delivering thundering metal without a dull second form beginning to end. Fans can also check out Henry Metal's exclusive backstage at Bandcamp where they can hear songs from the new album before they are released and provide feedback or suggestions to Henry as new tunes are in the works.
For maximum musical fun, metal heads will want to check out Henry Metal albums "So It Hath Begun" and "Wizard Vs Demon" available everywhere. Get your copy of the Album The Maestro Abides on iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-maestro-abides/id12...
today.