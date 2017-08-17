News By Tag
Tax Rate Table Changes Added For Illinois Customers Using EzPaycheck 2017 Payroll Software
Halfpricesoft.com updates ezPaycheck in July for latest income tax changes for Illinois business owners. Try it at no cost or obligation.
Halfpricesoft.com released ezPaycheck in July to abide by the latest changes to Illinois income tax rates. Anytime tax changes or form changes come about with any software application, the Halfrpicesoft.com team updates immediately and at no cost to current customers.
According to the state of Illinois, beginning July 1, income tax rates increase as follows:
• For individuals, trusts, and estates, the Illinois Income tax is increasing from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.
• For Corporations (excluding S corporations)
"Programmers have updated ezPaycheck 2017 in July to abide by newly released income tax changes by the state Illinois."explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com
Priced at $89 per installation (per calendar year), ezPaycheck 2017 is affordable for any small business.
The unique features include:
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Support multiple accounts with no extra charge.
ezPaycheck 2017 is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online tohttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
To learn more how to do more for less with ezPaycheck 2016 and 2017 bundle version visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.
