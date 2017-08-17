 
Industry News





NYC Issues and Collects Fines For Invalid Muni Meter Tickets: Class Action Lawsuit

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of all individuals who received a New York City muni meter ticket between April 20, 2017 and the present and paid the mandated fine.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Imbesi Law P.C. has filed a class action lawsuit against the City of New York, the New York City Department of Transportation, the New York City Department of Finance, the New York City Parking Violations Bureau, and the New York City Police Department. The case, Jacob Stern v. The City of New York, et. al., Civil Case No. 17-cv-04973, was filed in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York.

The complaint alleges that from April 20, 2017 through the present, the City of New York routinely issued and collected fines for invalid muni meter tickets. The tickets incorrectly alleged violations of Section 4-08(h)(10) of the Rules of the City of New York for failing to properly display an unexpired muni meter receipt on a vehicle's dashboard. Section 4-08(h)(10) was repealed on April 20, 2017 and no longer exists. With full knowledge of the repeal, the City of New York continued to issue and collect fines for these invalid tickets.

The class action lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all individuals who received a New York City muni meter ticket between April 20, 2017 and the present and paid the mandated fine.

No representation is made that the quality of legal services to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers.  Attorney advertising.  Past success does not guarantee future success.

