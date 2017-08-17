News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Fall Classes and Workshops at The Center for Contemporary Art
New offerings for adults at The Center this fall include "Altered Books" which will allow students to use mixed media collage techniques such as painting, printmaking photography, pasting, writing, cutting, tearing, removing and adding pages to give new life to an old book to create a mixed media artwork. Our one-day "Collage Mixed Media" workshop will teach students to create backgrounds, making papers to use for collage, printing without a press, learning about adhesives, cutting and tearing paper and working on unresolved paintings using new ideas and collage techniques. "2D Design Fundamentals"
The Center's unique curriculum of children's art classes allows young artists to enroll in either overview classes that explore a broad range of media and techniques, or in-depth classes designed to deepen and develop skills in a single medium. Classes are offered on Monday afternoons for children with ASD and other special needs beginning Monday, September 18.
For further information or to register for a class, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at www.ccabedminster.org or call (908) 234-2345.
About The Center for Contemporary Art
Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/
Media Contact
Leigh Zona, Communications and Development Manager
The Center for Contemporary Art
2020 Burnt Mills Road
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-2345 ext. 104
lzona@ccabedminster.org
Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse