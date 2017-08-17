Comedian Marc Yaffee Returns To Bismarck & Mandan For Two Shows

2 Nights of Laughs Scheduled For Bismarck Elks & Mandan Moose

Comedian Marc Yaffee From Showtime's Goin' Native

Marc Yaffee

7074895561

***@laughwithmarc.com Marc Yaffee7074895561

-- Nationally touring Comedian Marc Yaffee, returns to North Dakota for two shows in Bismarck and Mandan, Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30.Marc is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special,. He has also been seen on the PBS special,, SiTV's,and. Marc has been heard on SiriusXM Radio,and NPR. Marc is a founding member of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam, who were honored as National Indian Gaming Association's Entertainers of the Year.Friday, September 29, Marc perforns at the Bismarck Elks Lodge at 7pm and Saturday, September 30, he'll be at the Mandan Moose Lodge, also at 7pm. Appearing with Marc, will be Minneapolis comedian, Casey Flesch."I'm excited to come back to Bismarck and Mandan," says Yaffee. "The audiences were alot of fun last year and I'm excited to be invited back."Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Marc has performed in 41 state and nine countries, including six times overseas for United States Armed Forces in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person Contest in 2012 and his comedy special Marc My Words, will debut on FNX (First Nations Experience Network) in NovemberMarc recently shot his first TV sitcom pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants. The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).Tickets for the Bismarck Elks Lodge show on Friday, Sept 29, can be purchased the night of the show or in advance by calling (701) 255-1199. Tickets for the Mandan Moose Lodge on Saturday, September 30, can be purchased the night of the show or by calling, (701) 663-9425.For more infor on Marc, visit his website,www.laughwithmarc.com