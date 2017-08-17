 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


Dermatologist offers back to school special offers

Metrolina Dermatology offers discount to teachers year round, and has a back-to-school special offers for all new patients.
 
 
Charlotte Dermatologist-back to school specials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery specialists is offering 10% off all aesthetician services to teachers year round. Just show your teacher ID for the discount.

"We are happy to give our hard working teachers a year round discount on aesthetic services so they can take care of themselves. We really appreciate our teachers," says Dr. Sasha Haberle, Charlotte dermatologist and Mohs surgeon.

All other patients will be give a 20% discount from acne peels, microdermabrasion, and hydro skin rejuvenation treatments.  20% offer  is valid through September 30, 2017, and for New Cosmetic Patients only.

Metrolina Dermatology recently hired a Licensed Medical Aesthetician with over 20 years experience in skin care, and has been specializing in clinical skincare for 15 years.

Dr. Sasha Haberle is a fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon and specializes in mohs surgery and skin cancer removal and prevention. Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists also offers additional medical dermatology, and cosmetic dermatology. For more information, go to http://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com and click on Cosmetic Special offers.

Contact
Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
End
Source:Metrolina Dermatology
Email:***@metrolinadermatology.com
Tags:Charlotte dermatologist, Charlotte dermatology, Back To School Offers
Industry:Medical
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Deals
