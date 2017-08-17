Charles McBride Being honored by VISIONS at "Party with a Purpose"

VISIONS Fundraiser

End

-- Lion Charles McBride has a Passion to Serve with a long and distinguished career in Lionism. Lion Charly, as he is affectionately known, joined the Little Neck-Douglaston Lions Club where he has been a member for 23 years.He has served as: Zone Chair, Region Chair, Co-Chair Health Awareness Committee, Board Member Camp Badger, Trustee District 20-K1 Foundation, Chair of Alert Team and he is a Certified Guiding Lion.McBride is a Progressive Melvin Jones fellow, recipient of the International Presidential Award, and LCIF Helping Hands Award in recognition for his contribution with Hurricane Sandy Relief Project. Lion Charly founded St. Anastasia Leo Club in Douglaston. He received awards from the NY City Police Department, the Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, (one of the largest parade in the country) and Queens Flag Day Committee.McBride has been married to the former Nancy Gardner since 1979. They have two sons, Charles and James, who grew up in the house McBride grew up in Little Neck, NY."Party with a Purpose- Eat, Drink, Do Good" is the main fundraiser of the year for the VISIONS Queens Advisory Board. VISIONS, a 91-year-old non-profit, provides free services to over 6,000 individuals a year. VISIONS mission is to develop and implement programs to assist people of all ages who are blind or visually impaired to lead independent and active lives in their homes and communities. All the services VISIONS provide to its clients are FREE!This is a community-developed event by Queens Advisory Board volunteers and VISIONS staff. The purpose of the reception is to increase awareness and visibility for the organization and to raise funds to support the free services that we provide to individuals who reside in Queens.