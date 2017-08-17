News By Tag
Panda Security and Deloitte Form a Cyber Alliance against Advanced Threats
Panda Security further optimizes the protection of the corporate marketplace by partnering up with Deloitte. This collaboration agreement, the first of its kind covering EMEA & LATAM, will offer global protection against advanced cyberthreats.
With this goal in mind, Panda Security is building a strategic Cyber Alliance with Deloitte to cover clients initially in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America with global protection against advanced cyberthreats thanks to the Panda Adaptive Defense suite.
An alliance in the name of cybersecurity
This alliance between Panda Security and Deloitte will create an integrated security ecosystem that will maximize clients' return on investment in their cybersecurity infrastructure. Deloitte's offices in Spain will use the smart technology of Adaptive Defense on their 8,000 endpoints.
Traditional security solutions, while effective in protecting against known malware, are not capable of dealing with unknown malware, attacks where non-malicious tools and other advanced techniques are used. Only a solution like Adaptive Defense, which combines EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) technology with monitoring and categorization of 100% of running processes, lowers the possibility of being attacked by advanced malware to zero.
"The agreement between Panda Security and Deloitte will provide our clients with the perfect combination of cybersecurity solutions and services to keep them protected from the rise of advanced cyberthreats,"
With this agreement, Deloitte has gone one step further to become the leading global provider of advanced cybersecurity services for corporations. The collaboration allows the firm, which already has a team of over 1,200 IT security professionals in 20 EMEA countries, to combine functional business knowledge with a managed cybersecurity service like Adaptive Defense. Thanks to machine learning, Deloitte and its customers will be able to reduce to zero their possibility of becoming victims of a cyberattack.
"This collaboration highlights the central role that these two companies play in the cybersecurity market, and specifically in the protection of digital infrastructures and the corporate network," according to César Martin, Managing Partner in charge of Cyber Risk Advisory at Deloitte. "It will offer efficient protection against known and unknown threats to all clients in the Deloitte network and the EMEA region."
Market recognition
The market, independent analysts, and customers already attest to the evolution from a traditional security model to the contextual intelligence offered by Panda Security. Deloitte, the leading cybersecurity consultancy, will provide advanced cybersecurity solutions to the corporate market with Panda bringing intelligent endpoint security technology to the table.
Further details of the Cyber Alliance can be found at http://partnernews.pandasecurity.com/
