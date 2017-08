Invacare introduce their first touch screen remote

Global brand leader Invacare brings next generation technology to powerchairs, following extensive trials and consumer-led insights. Touch screen technology is used daily on devices such as smartphones and tablets and thanks to Invacare, this smart technology has now been encompassed into powerchairs.

1 2 3 4 Invacare LiNX REM400 Touch Screen Remote Invacare TDX SP2 with LiNX Invacare LiNX REM400 Touch Screen Remote Campaign image of the Invacare LiNX REM400 Remote

End

-- The innovativehas an impressivethat puts the user in complete control. Its features include:· Swipe or tap operation· Direct or menu navigation access to profiles and functions· Adjustable brightness· Glove mode setting· Screen lock out function· Configured for left or right handed useAnd it doesn't end there. The REM400 haswhich allows connection to PC's, laptops and Macs. Its integrated mouse mover with on screen mouse clicks lets users connect to their world through their remote.One of the great benefits of a touch screen remote is that there are no fixed buttons. This makes the REM400 sTo see the REM400 in action, checkout the new video here: https://youtu.be/ Q2y7WS6xWYU To find out more about Invacare LiNX, please visit www.invacarelinx.com