Country(s)
Industry News
Invacare introduce their first touch screen remote
Global brand leader Invacare brings next generation technology to powerchairs, following extensive trials and consumer-led insights. Touch screen technology is used daily on devices such as smartphones and tablets and thanks to Invacare, this smart technology has now been encompassed into powerchairs.
· Swipe or tap operation
· Direct or menu navigation access to profiles and functions
· Adjustable brightness
· Glove mode setting
· Screen lock out function
· Configured for left or right handed use
And it doesn't end there. The REM400 has built-in Bluetooth technology which allows connection to PC's, laptops and Macs. Its integrated mouse mover with on screen mouse clicks lets users connect to their world through their remote.
One of the great benefits of a touch screen remote is that there are no fixed buttons. This makes the REM400 suitable for those with more complex physical and cognitive needs.
To see the REM400 in action, checkout the new video here: https://youtu.be/
To find out more about Invacare LiNX, please visit www.invacarelinx.com.
Contact
Invacare EMEA Marketing Communications Team
***@invacare.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse