London Digital Security Centre Partners East Midlands Chamber to Educate SMEs Digital Security

LEICESTER, England - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In support of the Digital Leaders Cyber Resilience Week, the London Digital Security Centre in partnership with East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire) will be hosting a full-day conference at The De Montfort University in Leicester on Monday 11 September 2017, entitled, 'Securing Your Business in the Digital Age'.

Sponsored by NatWest Bank, this free conference will be taking place from 9am to 4.30pm, has space for just 100 people and is in high demand. Interested parties are encouraged to register online early to secure a place. Identifi Global are a co-sponsor of the event.

Top cyber resilience experts will be speaking at the event, including Key Note Speaker: Mike Kapur, Founder and CEO of Signum Corporate Communications, on the topic of 'Why Security Matters to a Business'.

Additionally, attendees will hear from the following digital experts, in order of appearance:

·         Andy Watterson, Business Crime Manager at the East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire)

·         John Unsworth, Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre

·         Phil Lewis, Chief Operating Office at Alliantist

·         Richard De Vere, Principal Consultant at The AntiSocial Engineer

·         Nick Wilding, General Manager, Cyber Resilience of AXELOS Global Best Practice

·         Chris Pinder, Business Development Manager at IASME Consortium

·         Kevin Duffey, Managing Director of Cyber Rescue

·         Nicola Whiting, Chief Operating Officer at Titania

The key themes of the event will include: Why security matters to a business, the threat, Hacking the human and hacking the machine, what good looks like, Staff training, Accreditation, Preparing for a breach, Testing your controls and of course the Centre's Top Tips for securing your business in the digital age.

Secure a place at: http://digileaders.com/events/securing-business-digital-age/

The London Digital Security Centre, a not for profit organisation founded by the Mayor of London as a joint venture with The Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police, helps protect businesses, primarily micro to medium sized businesses, to operate in a secure digital environment.

Andy Watterson, Business Crime Manager at the East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire) commented, "The East Midlands Chamber is delighted to be working in partnership with the London Digital Security Centre to deliver this conference in Leicester.

"Cybercrime is one of the most significant threats to businesses in the region, and it is constantly evolving, so the support of the Centre is extremely valuable as it enables the Chamber to continue to bring the most up-to-date advice and guidance to our members, and to the wider business community in the East Midlands.

"This event perfectly complements the East Midlands Cyber Security Conference, which the Chamber delivered earlier in the summer, and will enable SMEs to gain practical insights from some of the most knowledgeable and influential figures in the industry."

Lead Sponsor, NatWest Bank, will be sponsoring all of the Centre's activities for Cyber Resilience Week including a further conference to take place in Manchester in October.

Identifi Global, a co-sponsor of the conference, is committed to offering truly candidate-led, best-in-class, cyber recruitment, across the UK and Europe.

John Unsworth, Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre said, "Our aim is to reach and support small to medium sized businesses to help them innovate and grow online through embracing digital opportunities. We do this by working in partnership with trade bodies, local authorities, policing and market-leading product partners. This event is a great example of this type of partnership and we're delighted to have NatWest on board as our lead sponsor to help make this happen."

For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk/ or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.

