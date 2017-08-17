Country(s)
Original Puzzle Game 'Puzzle Dash - Guess The Picture!' Launches for Mobile
A small startup company (Hendocheese LLC) has created a completely one-of-a-kind puzzle gaming experience.
Puzzle Dash is essentially a puzzle game in which you draw shapes to reveal pieces of a hidden picture. Draw until you have no more moves and then you must guess the picture based on the pieces you've revealed. But beware, creating shapes is not so easy – there are many balls bouncing around trying to prevent you from drawing. As you progress through the game, each level introduces new challenges. Puzzle Dash provides a fresh and fun-filled experience for fans of guess-the-picture and puzzle game lovers alike. It's mind stimulating puzzle twisted fun!
"I've always enjoyed playing guess-the-picture games, and thought it would be even more fun if pieces of the picture were revealed based on your skills. My focus was to take an ordinary and familiar puzzle game and add a unique twist to create a whole new gaming experience" said Andrew Kong, the game's creator.
The game features light and playful music, clean and bubbly design and has 100 levels to play, with more level maps of various puzzles to be released over time. According to the developer, there are plans of extending the game to other platforms and adding new challenges in the near future.
Puzzle Dash delivers a satisfying and well-rounded puzzle game experience which has enough unique elements to set it apart from most other guess-the-picture style games. If you like the idea of using a combination of skills and your imagination then Puzzle Dash is definitely the game to play.
About Hendocheese Games: Hendocheese LLC is a tiny indie games studio from Boston, MA. Founded by Henry Lee, with a mission of improving classic and familiar games and bringing them into the next generation. It has been mostly focused on mobile game development.
