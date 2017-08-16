News By Tag
Las Vegas Waxing Salon Chooses Local SEO Company
Local Las Vegas waxing salon uses Focus Internet Services for their Las Vegas SEO, in addition to Youtube marketing.
The Youtube success of Wax Hair Removal Bar is remarkable. The channel launched only a few years ago with the same philosophy as the business, to provide visuals that show the services in an honest way, without fluff or unnecessary elements. The videos were filmed on location with a handheld camera to provide documentation of the services rendered, the honest display of the waxing procedure being the key. To date, more than 35 million people have viewed the videos.
Focus Internet Services provides a variety of online marketing services to their local clients, predominately surrounding the development of search engine rankings. Websites are designed for SEO, as is support campaigns like the Youtube marketing. Their website can be found at http://www.focusinternetservices.com
Wax Hair Removal Bar
