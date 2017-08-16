 
Las Vegas Waxing Salon Chooses Local SEO Company

Local Las Vegas waxing salon uses Focus Internet Services for their Las Vegas SEO, in addition to Youtube marketing.
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Wax Hair Removal Bar, the most trusted and recognized grooming service in Las Vegas, has tapped the talents of Focus Internet Services to provide Las Vegas SEO work to improve rankings on search engines.  Focus Internet Services is the oldest SEO company in Las Vegas, continually providing search engine optimization and online marketing services since 2008.  "It only makes sense that Wax would use Focus Internet Services to maintain our high rankings on search engines," a representative for Wax commented.  "They maintain our Youtube channel which has generated more than 35 million views over the last two years.  Their work is beyond the level that any other firm in the Las Vegas area is capable of producing."

The Youtube success of Wax Hair Removal Bar is remarkable.  The channel launched only a few years ago with the same philosophy as the business, to provide visuals that show the services in an honest way, without fluff or unnecessary elements.  The videos were filmed on location with a handheld camera to provide documentation of the services rendered, the honest display of the waxing procedure being the key.  To date, more than 35 million people have viewed the videos.

Focus Internet Services provides a variety of online marketing services to their local clients, predominately surrounding the development of search engine rankings.  Websites are designed for SEO, as is support campaigns like the Youtube marketing.  Their website can be found at http://www.focusinternetservices.com

Wax Hair Removal Bar
Wax Hair Removal Bar
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Las Vegas Seo
Business
Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Services
