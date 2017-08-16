 
News By Tag
* The Shenandoah Valley
* Civil Rights Movement
* Historical Novel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seymour
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Newly Released Novel: The Last Hemlock

Woodsong Publishing Announces the latest release of its latest novel, The Last Hemlock, by award winning author Larry Arrowood
 
 
The Last Hemlock cover
The Last Hemlock cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Shenandoah Valley
Civil Rights Movement
Historical Novel

Industry:
Books

Location:
Seymour - Indiana - US

SEYMOUR, Ind. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodsong Publishing announces its latest release: The Last Hemlock by award winning Christian author Larry Arrowood. The setting is in the late fifties, with the civil rights movement heating up. In this second book of The Shenandoah Series, Harry Weatherholtz battles lingering animosity toward his father who viciously murdered his mother some sixty years prior. His avowed enemy, Hurley Cutshaw, claims that Harry's father—who supposedly died the first year in prison—is alive and living somewhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. After these many years he is requesting a visit with his son.

The drama escalates when Harry's colleague, Jack Brady, is hospitalized in critical condition from a gunshot wound, and Harry's dear friend, Miss Ann, is jailed for the attempted murder. The city of Woodstock, Virginia, struggles for calm when a NAACP lawyer shows up demanding Miss Ann's release, and Harry's nemesis, Judge Jeremiah Jenkins, calls in the KKK to even the sides.

Harry searches for his father and finds a broken man, barely alive and requesting reconciliation. As the logger's ax threatens the towering Eastern Hemlocks, Harry's Christian character is challenged as he struggles to extend mercy to his father. And behind the scenes, a true murderer is running rampant, with his hit list growing. Harry could well be on that list.

The Last Hemlock takes up where Bloodroot—the first book of The Shenandoah Series—ended. Both The Last Hemlock and Bloodroot are available through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, the the publisher's website http://www.woodsongpublishing.com or through your preferred booksellers.  The Last Hemlock is 322 pages, perfect bound, soft cover. ISBN 9780997914665 Library of Congress Control Number 2017912820

Larry Arrowood lives in Seymour, Indiana. He is the author of eight other books: Bloodroot, Building The Home, Cross Switch, Grace Faith Works, Overcoming Temptation, Suffering With Purpose, They Came To Save Us, and Troublesome Blue.

Media Contact
Larry Arrowood
812-528-0875
***@mac.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mac.com Email Verified
Tags:The Shenandoah Valley, Civil Rights Movement, Historical Novel
Industry:Books
Location:Seymour - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Woodsong Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share