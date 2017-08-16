News By Tag
Newly Released Novel: The Last Hemlock
Woodsong Publishing Announces the latest release of its latest novel, The Last Hemlock, by award winning author Larry Arrowood
The drama escalates when Harry's colleague, Jack Brady, is hospitalized in critical condition from a gunshot wound, and Harry's dear friend, Miss Ann, is jailed for the attempted murder. The city of Woodstock, Virginia, struggles for calm when a NAACP lawyer shows up demanding Miss Ann's release, and Harry's nemesis, Judge Jeremiah Jenkins, calls in the KKK to even the sides.
Harry searches for his father and finds a broken man, barely alive and requesting reconciliation. As the logger's ax threatens the towering Eastern Hemlocks, Harry's Christian character is challenged as he struggles to extend mercy to his father. And behind the scenes, a true murderer is running rampant, with his hit list growing. Harry could well be on that list.
The Last Hemlock takes up where Bloodroot—the first book of The Shenandoah Series—ended. Both The Last Hemlock and Bloodroot are available through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, the the publisher's website http://www.woodsongpublishing.com or through your preferred booksellers. The Last Hemlock is 322 pages, perfect bound, soft cover. ISBN 9780997914665 Library of Congress Control Number 2017912820
Larry Arrowood lives in Seymour, Indiana. He is the author of eight other books: Bloodroot, Building The Home, Cross Switch, Grace Faith Works, Overcoming Temptation, Suffering With Purpose, They Came To Save Us, and Troublesome Blue.
Media Contact
Larry Arrowood
812-528-0875
***@mac.com
