Newly Released Novel: The Last Hemlock

-- Woodsong Publishing announces its latest release:by award winning Christian author Larry Arrowood. The setting is in the late fifties, with the civil rights movement heating up. In this second book of, Harry Weatherholtz battles lingering animosity toward his father who viciously murdered his mother some sixty years prior. His avowed enemy, Hurley Cutshaw, claims that Harry's father—who supposedly died the first year in prison—is alive and living somewhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. After these many years he is requesting a visit with his son.The drama escalates when Harry's colleague, Jack Brady, is hospitalized in critical condition from a gunshot wound, and Harry's dear friend, Miss Ann, is jailed for the attempted murder. The city of Woodstock, Virginia, struggles for calm when a NAACP lawyer shows up demanding Miss Ann's release, and Harry's nemesis, Judge Jeremiah Jenkins, calls in the KKK to even the sides.Harry searches for his father and finds a broken man, barely alive and requesting reconciliation. As the logger's ax threatens the towering Eastern Hemlocks, Harry's Christian character is challenged as he struggles to extend mercy to his father. And behind the scenes, a true murderer is running rampant, with his hit list growing. Harry could well be on that list.takes up where—the first book of—ended. Bothandare available through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, the the publisher's website http://www.woodsongpublishing.com or through your preferred booksellers.is 322 pages, perfect bound, soft cover. ISBN 9780997914665 Library of Congress Control Number 2017912820Larry Arrowood lives in Seymour, Indiana. He is the author of eight other books:Suffering With