International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) Announces 2017 Distinguished Peer Award Winners
This was the eighth year of the annual Distinguished Peer Awards program, and the association was pleased with the number and diversity of nominees across several categories. This awards program recognizes premiership and provides a forum for peer-nominated, peer-judged innovation in technology and in leadership.
In its sixth year, the annual Publication Awards celebrate outstanding writing and creative achievements by authors and advertisers during the past year.
Distinguished Peer Award Winners
Individual Awards: Individuals from ILTA law firms and law departments are recognized for demonstrating exceptional accomplishments and leadership within their organizations. 2017 award recipients include:
• IT Professional of the Year: Beau Mersereau of Fish & Richardson P.C.
• Knowledge Management Professional of the Year: Sukesh Kamra of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
• Litigation Support Professional of the Year: Debbie McGlynn of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
• Technology Advocacy Professional of the Year: Heath Harris of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
• Technology Support Professional of the Year:Vanessa Lozzi of Flagstar Bank
• Leadership Award: Michelle Mahoney of King & Wood Mallesons
• Young Professional Award: Luke Schnoebelen of Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP
Organization Awards: Individual and team excellence within ILTA member law firms and law departments are recognized by the organization awards. 2017 award recipients include:
• Innovative Law Firm of the Year: Seyfarth Shaw
• Innovative Law Department of the Year: Telstra
• Innovative Project of the Year — External/Client-
• Innovative Project of the Year — Internal/Firm-
Business Partner Awards: Vendors and consultants who provide products and services to the legal community are recognized for superior achievements in innovation and thought-leadership. 2017 award recipients include:
• Innovative Consultant of the Year:Bobbi Basile ofHBR Consulting
• Innovative Thought Leader of the Year: Sherry Kappel of Lítera
• Innovative Solution Provider of the Year: iManage
Publication Award Winners
· Outstanding White Paper Article by a Member: Scott Peterson & David Rueff of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC
· Outstanding White Paper Article by a Business Partner: Jennifer Roberts of Intapp
· Outstanding Magazine Article by a Member: Sean Luman of Bracewell LLP
· Outstanding Magazine Article by a Business Partner: Jared Coseglia of TRU Staffing Partners
· Most Innovative Editorial Content: Michele Gossmeyer of Dentons & Julie Whitfield of (formerly) Gadens
· Most Innovative Ad Content: Traveling Coaches
For more information about both award programs, visit http://awards.iltanet.org.
At the event, Dan Liutikas, CEO of ILTA, also shared the names of 2017 scholarship recipients for the Sharon Swartworth scholarship for associate participants, the Browning Marean scholarship for litigation support professionals, the Law Department scholarship for corporate legal and government members, and the newly created Women in Legal Leadership scholarship.
Liutikas and Meredith Williams, President of ILTA, closed the evening by announcing the creation of a Hall of Fame, noting that details on identifying inductees will come soon.
