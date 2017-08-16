Second Echo To Release New Album "Evelution" On Friday September 8th, 2017

Alternative Rockers Second Echo are releasing their Spectra Music Group/ Tabletop Records debut album "Evelution" on Friday September8, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

-- Alternative Rockers Second Echo are releasing their Spectra Music Group/ Tabletop Records debut album "Evelution" on Friday September 8, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!Second Echo has a mission to deliver the best guitar-driven rock available. They combine the finest ele-ments of the classic and the modern which provides a unique and incredibly rewarding listening experience. Heavily influenced by bands such as Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains, Second Echo wants you to remember that rock is not dead.Fronted by Casey Stickley, Second Echo was conceived in Ohio in the late 1990s. The early years con-sisted of late night writing sessions in barn lofts, countless hours playing shows in any venue available, and a couple of unproduced albums. The obligatory growing pains for any young band inevitably appeared, but the music never wavered. Second Echo persevered.The first single "Innocent" is the perfect reflection of Second Echo's commitment to producing exceptional rock music. Second Echo is keeping the elements of grunge, alternative, and good old fashioned rock n' roll alive, with hummable hooks, inspiring guitar solos, beautiful melodies, and even a hint of ivory. Second Echo has provided the very best they have to offer. No excuses. No Regrets.Second Echo's new album is now available for pre-order on digital sites worldwide. Reserve your copy of "Evelution" on iTunes in the United States here:Request the single "Innocent" on your favorite radio station today!Check out the new video for "Innocent" here:Follow Second Echo on Twitter @secondechomusicThe official website for Second Echo may be found at www.secondechomusic.comFollow Spectra Music Group On Twitter @spectramusicincThe official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.comFor interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com