 
News By Tag
* Sanibel real estate
* John R. Wood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sanibel Island
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

John R. Wood Welcomes Robin Suslick

New agent, Robin Suslick joins the John R. Wood Team. Learn more about Robin.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sanibel real estate
* John R. Wood

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sanibel Island - Florida - US

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- John R. Wood Properties</a> is&nbsp;proud to announce the addition of a new luxury real estate agent to our&nbsp;Southwest Florida team. &nbsp;We are always attracting the highest and most qualified real estate talent in the area because we know what agents need and how to provide the best level marketing and sales support to ensure our agent's success.&nbsp;

Family is important to Robin and so is quality of life. For that reason, Robin and her husband Dale, sold their businesses in SW Wisconsin, packed up the family and moved to Southwest Florida in 2009. Robin expresses her new life this way – "How amazing that now I get to help others own the fantastic lifestyle of our area. I love seeing my client's face light up when they find "the one" property that is perfect for them. I feel even more accomplished when I help a homeowner sell their place and transition to their next chapter of life. I hope that I am able to help your family find true happiness and a place to call home, just like my family found living here."

Robin is an accomplished Realtor that has many satisfied customers. She has obtained the prestigious Certified Real Estate Negotiator designation by the National Association of Realtors.


Robin is an accomplished Realtor that has many satisfied customers. She has obtained the prestigious Certified Real Estate Negotiator designation by the National Association of Realtors.

When Robin is not selling real estate, she enjoys walking the beach, biking, kite boarding, paddle boarding, and family. She loves spending time with Dale, who also is invested in their Real Estate business as a consultant and an awesome stay at home Dad for their six amazing children.


http://www.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/agents/robin-suslick

Contact
Rebecca Look
***@sanibelmarketplace.com
End
Source:John R. Wood Properties
Email:***@sanibelmarketplace.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
John R. Wood Island Real Estate Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share