John R. Wood Welcomes Robin Suslick
New agent, Robin Suslick joins the John R. Wood Team. Learn more about Robin.
Family is important to Robin and so is quality of life. For that reason, Robin and her husband Dale, sold their businesses in SW Wisconsin, packed up the family and moved to Southwest Florida in 2009. Robin expresses her new life this way – "How amazing that now I get to help others own the fantastic lifestyle of our area. I love seeing my client's face light up when they find "the one" property that is perfect for them. I feel even more accomplished when I help a homeowner sell their place and transition to their next chapter of life. I hope that I am able to help your family find true happiness and a place to call home, just like my family found living here."
Robin is an accomplished Realtor that has many satisfied customers. She has obtained the prestigious Certified Real Estate Negotiator designation by the National Association of Realtors.
When Robin is not selling real estate, she enjoys walking the beach, biking, kite boarding, paddle boarding, and family. She loves spending time with Dale, who also is invested in their Real Estate business as a consultant and an awesome stay at home Dad for their six amazing children.
